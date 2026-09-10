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WKN: 906781 | ISIN: CH0006089921 | Ticker-Symbol: PEQ
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 15:25
63,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Aktienmarkt
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PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
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60,0068,0018:56
Dow Jones News
10.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026

DJ Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026 

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value 
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026 
2026-09-10 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEWS RELEASE 
 
Zurich, September 10, 2026 
 
Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026 
 
As of August 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 159.10 (CHF 
149.42), representing an increase of 1.7% in EUR (2.6% in CHF) since July 31, 2026. 
 
The portfolio performance was positive in August despite adverse FX movements. The main drivers were positive valuation 
adjustments across the majority of PEH's investments, including a venture fund specialising in early-stage and growth 
equity investments in the US, Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, Investindustrial Growth III, and direct co-investments in a 
wood pellets manufacturer and an artificial intelligence software provider. 
 
The portfolio was cash flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 2.3m compared to EUR 
1.5m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Mid Europa Fund IV, which distributed proceeds 
from the partial sale of Allegro, a Polish e-commerce platform, as well as from Mid Europa Fund V, which distributed 
proceeds from the sale of Cargus, Romania's leading courier, express, and parcel service provider. 
 
*** 
 
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers 
institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a 
diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments. 
 
Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. 
Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt 
and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich. 
 
For further information, please contact:  
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch 
 
The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer 
 
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,400,656 as of 
August 31, 2026 (July 31, 2026: 2,400,656). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial 
Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture 
Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values 
(NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers 
the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The 
NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different 
reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term 
distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's 
net assets. 
 
  
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: PEH NAV Flyer September 26 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Net Asset Value News 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Private Equity Holding AG 
       Bahnhofstrasse 13 
       8001 Zürich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 44 515 7080 
E-mail:    info@peh.ch 
ISIN:     CH0006089921 
LEI Code:   391200H19VBZIPBJ0N98 
  
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

2397588 2026-09-10 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397588&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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