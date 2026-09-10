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WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Stuttgart
10.09.26 | 18:32
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Dow Jones News
10.09.2026 18:33 Uhr
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ROCTOOL Visits CCE in Shanghai and Exhibits at CAMX in Atlanta

DJ ROCTOOL Visits CCE in Shanghai and Exhibits at CAMX in Atlanta 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL Visits CCE in Shanghai and Exhibits at CAMX in Atlanta   
10-Sep-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, September 10 2026, 6pm CEST* 

Roctool Visits CCE in Shanghai and 
 
Exhibits at CAMX in Atlanta 

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, announces its participation as an exhibitor at CAMX 2026, The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, North 
America's leading event for the composites industry, from September 21 to 24 2026 at the Georgia World Congress Center 
in Atlanta. The Roctool team will welcome visitors at Booth J36. 
 
Asia: Strengthening Customer Relationships Through Local Presence 
 
From September 1 to 3, 2026, a Roctool team attended the China Composites Expo (CCE), at the National Exhibition and 
Convention Center in Shanghai, accompanied by several of the Company's customers and industrial partners.  The visit 
provided an opportunity to engage with composite material suppliers and other key Chinese industry stakeholders on 
topics ranging from the qualification of new materials to the industrialization of thermoplastic composite parts. The 
exhibition also provided an opportunity to engage with new prospective customers attracted by the cycle time reductions 
and superior surface quality enabled by Roctool's technologies for composite applications. This presence further 
reinforces Roctool's footprint in Asia, following its participation in Chinaplas in April 2026 and the acceleration of 
projects conducted with its partner, Compose MFG, whose new Zhuhai facility is fully equipped with Roctool technology. 
 
North America: CAMX and a Rebounding Market 
 
CAMX brings together more than 500 exhibitors and approximately 7,000 professionals from the composites and advanced 
materials industries each year. The exhibition serves as a key meeting point for decision-makers from the aerospace, 
defense, mobility, and technical consumer goods sectors, in a market supported by ongoing investments in domestic 
manufacturing and the strengthening of North American supply chains. 
 
At Booth J36, Roctool will showcase its industrial solutions, including its rapid heating systems for compression molds 
and its R-IDS (Roctool Induction Dynamic Saver) heated platens for composite processing. Particular emphasis will be 
placed on heating solutions for materials used in aerospace, defense, and high-performance sports applications, which 
often require processing temperatures above 300°C and up to more than 400°C. Within these temperature ranges, Roctool's 
induction technology delivers rapid heating and targeted energy input directly at the mold surface, whereas 
conventional methods typically require longer cycles and higher energy consumption. For manufacturers, the result is 
clear: reduced cycle times, improved process control, and energy consumption focused only on the areas where it is 
needed. 
 
These two solutions are complementary and can be selected according to production requirements. R-IDS heated platens 
are designed for low-to medium-volume production and applications requiring frequent mold changes. Offered as a turnkey 
solution, they can be integrated into existing compression presses or supplied as part of a complete system with a new 
press. Compared with conventional oil-heated or electric cartridge-heated systems, they provide a significant reduction 
in heating time.  Integrated induction-heated molds are intended for higher-volume production, with tooling dedicated 
to a specific part. In both configurations, Roctool's heating systems, including the induction generator, connect 
seamlessly to either the heated platen or the dedicated mold. Customers therefore benefit from a flexible, 
high-performance solution capable of evolving alongside increasing production volumes. 
 
The team attending CAMX has already scheduled a series of meetings with existing customers, prospective customers, and 
North American partners to identify new applications and advance ongoing projects. 
 
"CCE and CAMX are part of the same strategic momentum: on one side, an Asian market where our technologies are already 
supporting production at our partners' facilities; on the other, a North American market supported by renewed 
investment in domestic manufacturing and production capacity. Being present at both of these major international events 
is essential. It is also the best way for us to continue refining our solutions through direct exchanges with industry 
leaders and a better understanding of their evolving needs," said Mathieu Boulanger, Chief Executive Officer of 
Roctool. 

 Publication of the 2026 half-year results in mid-October 

Contact press / Investor relations 
 
Aelyon 
 
Valentine Boivin 
 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
 
roctool@aelium.fr 

About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite 
molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, 
consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury and beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology 
for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling 
equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary 
operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. 
The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. 
More information: www.roctool.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20260910_PR_Roctool_CCE_CAMX 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2397582 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2397582 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2397582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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