DJ ROCTOOL: Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026 26-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, June 26, 2026, 6:00pm CEST Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026 Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), which specializes in induction technologies and innovative casting solutions, held its Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2026. Results of the Annual General Meeting Roctool's Annual General Meeting was held today, chaired by Mathieu Boulanger. All resolutions put to a vote were approved by the shareholders present or represented. "I would like to sincerely thank our loyal shareholders, who, by approving all the resolutions, have once again demonstrated their confidence in the Group's strategy. Our roadmap, established at the end of 2025, is currently being rolled out, and the implementation of the strategic plan announced last December is proceeding according to schedule. Meanwhile, our core businesses continue to perform well following significant efforts over the past few months, notably through our participation in various major industry trade shows and a strengthened sales momentum that has expanded into various markets. The outlook for the coming months is solid, and we are moving forward with confidence into the remainder of the fiscal year," said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO, Roctool, following the Annual General Meeting. Details of the voting results by resolution will be published on the Company's website (www.roctool.com) as soon as possible, in accordance with applicable regulations. Next release: First-half 2026 revenue, July 17, 2026 Press contact / Investor relations Aelyon Valentine BOIVIN +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20260626_ROCTOOL_PR_AG =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2355156 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2355156 26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 26, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)