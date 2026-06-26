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WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Stuttgart
26.06.26 | 19:18
1,040 Euro
-5,02 % -0,055
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
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ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,13019:47
Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 18:33 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ROCTOOL: Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026

DJ ROCTOOL: Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026 
26-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, June 26, 2026, 6:00pm CEST 

Summary of the Roctool Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2026 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), which specializes in induction technologies and innovative casting 
solutions, held its Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2026. 
 
Results of the Annual General Meeting 
 
Roctool's Annual General Meeting was held today, chaired by Mathieu Boulanger. All resolutions put to a vote were 
approved by the shareholders present or represented. 
 
"I would like to sincerely thank our loyal shareholders, who, by approving all the resolutions, have once again 
demonstrated their confidence in the Group's strategy. 
 
Our roadmap, established at the end of 2025, is currently being rolled out, and the implementation of the strategic 
plan announced last December is proceeding according to schedule. Meanwhile, our core businesses continue to perform 
well following significant efforts over the past few months, notably through our participation in various major 
industry trade shows and a strengthened sales momentum that has expanded into various markets. 
 
The outlook for the coming months is solid, and we are moving forward with confidence into the remainder of the fiscal 
year," said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO, Roctool, following the Annual General Meeting. 
 
Details of the voting results by resolution will be published on the Company's website (www.roctool.com) as soon as 
possible, in accordance with applicable regulations. 

Next release: 
 
First-half 2026 revenue, July 17, 2026 

Press contact / Investor relations 
 
Aelyon 
 
Valentine BOIVIN 
 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
 
roctool@aelium.fr 

About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite 
molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, 
consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding 
technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction 
generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for 
eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their 
environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & 
Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com    

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20260626_ROCTOOL_PR_AG 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2355156 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2355156 26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355156&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.