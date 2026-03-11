DJ ROCTOOL: Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems 11-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, Wednesday March 11, 8am CET Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a global provider of induction-based molding technologies for plastics and composite materials, and Compose Manufacturing, an advanced composite manufacturing partner based in Zhuhai, China, and Singapore, announced during the JEC World composite show in Paris, the deployment of ten additional Roctool induction systems to support growing demand for high-performance composite and plastic components in Asia. This order for ten new systems, which will be installed at Compose Manufacturing's new production center, will expand industrial capabilities for rapid compression molding, thermoplastic composite consolidation, and advanced injection molding applications. This investment significantly strengthens Compose Manufacturing's production infrastructure and positions the company as a key manufacturing partner for brands seeking high-quality, high-volume composite and plastic components. Faster cycles, better surfaces, lower energy consumption The additional systems will leverage Roctool's induction heating technologies, enabling fast and precise thermal control of molds during production cycles. By rapidly heating and cooling the mold surface, Roctool's technology allows manufacturers to reduce cycle times, improve surface quality and optimize energy consumption compared to conventional molding processes. A regional gateway to Roctool technologies Beyond supporting Compose Manufacturing's internal production programs, the new Roctool systems will also be made available to third-party manufacturers seeking to evaluate and industrialize Roctool-enabled processes. This approach provides companies across Asia with a faster and more efficient pathway to test Roctool technologies on real production equipment before deploying them in their own facilities. Roctool and CM are in full collaboration to facilitate an easy access to Roctool molding technologies in Asia. Strong partnership across key industry sectors Compose Manufacturing has been working with Roctool technologies for several years, supporting industrialization programs across multiple sectors including sports and leisure, aerospace, mobility and premium consumer products. The expansion of its equipment base reflects continued demand from global customers seeking advanced manufacturing solutions in Asia. A shared ambition to shape next-generation manufacturing "This investment represents an important step in accelerating the adoption of Roctool technologies across Asia" said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool. "By combining Compose Manufacturing's production expertise with Roctool's induction technologies, we are creating a more accessible and efficient pathway for new industrial users to evaluate and implement these advanced molding processes." With the addition of these ten systems, Compose Manufacturing significantly increases its ability to support production programs requiring rapid cycle times, complex geometries and premium surface finishes while also serving as a regional platform for companies interested in exploring Roctool technology. "By expanding our Roctool-equipped production capacity, we are reinforcing our ability to serve global customers with advanced manufacturing solutions" said Gaoqiang Xiang, Technical Director at Compose Manufacturing. "At the same time, this platform allows new users to quickly validate Roctool technologies and accelerate their transition toward next-generation manufacturing processes." Currently exhibiting at the JEC World show in Paris, Roctool is showcasing its latest Roctool Thermal Fusion demonstration, illustrating how induction technologies enable rapid processing of advanced composite materials and support next-generation manufacturing processes (cf. press release from March 4). Join Roctool at JEC World 2026 For additional information or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact hello@roctool.com We look forward to welcoming you to JEC World 2026! LIVE Demonstrations at JEC Wednesday 11th March Thursday 12th March 10:00 - 10:30 am 10:00 - 10:30 am 4:30 - 5:00 pm 2:00 - 3:00 pm

Contact press / Investor relations

Aelium

+33 1 75 77 54 65

roctool@aelium.fr

About Roctool:

Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury and beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. More information on: www.roctool.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260311_PR_Roctool

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2289260 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2289260 11-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289260&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)