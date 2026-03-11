Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
ROCTOOL: Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems

DJ ROCTOOL: Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems 
11-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, Wednesday March 11, 8am CET 

Compose Manufacturing Expands Roctool-Enabled production capacity in Asia with ten new induction systems 

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a global provider of induction-based molding technologies for 
plastics and composite materials, and Compose Manufacturing, an advanced composite manufacturing partner based in 
Zhuhai, China, and Singapore, announced during the JEC World composite show in Paris, the deployment of ten additional 
Roctool induction systems to support growing demand for high-performance composite and plastic components in Asia. 

This order for ten new systems, which will be installed at Compose Manufacturing's new production center, will expand 
industrial capabilities for rapid compression molding, thermoplastic composite consolidation, and advanced injection 
molding applications. This investment significantly strengthens Compose Manufacturing's production infrastructure and 
positions the company as a key manufacturing partner for brands seeking high-quality, high-volume composite and plastic 
components. 

Faster cycles, better surfaces, lower energy consumption 
 
The additional systems will leverage Roctool's induction heating technologies, enabling fast and precise thermal 
control of molds during production cycles. By rapidly heating and cooling the mold surface, Roctool's technology allows 
manufacturers to reduce cycle times, improve surface quality and optimize energy consumption compared to conventional 
molding processes. 

A regional gateway to Roctool technologies 

Beyond supporting Compose Manufacturing's internal production programs, the new Roctool systems will also be made 
available to third-party manufacturers seeking to evaluate and industrialize Roctool-enabled processes. This approach 
provides companies across Asia with a faster and more efficient pathway to test Roctool technologies on real production 
equipment before deploying them in their own facilities. Roctool and CM are in full collaboration to facilitate an easy 
access to Roctool molding technologies in Asia. 

Strong partnership across key industry sectors 

Compose Manufacturing has been working with Roctool technologies for several years, supporting industrialization 
programs across multiple sectors including sports and leisure, aerospace, mobility and premium consumer products. The 
expansion of its equipment base reflects continued demand from global customers seeking advanced manufacturing 
solutions in Asia. 

A shared ambition to shape next-generation manufacturing 

"This investment represents an important step in accelerating the adoption of Roctool technologies across Asia" said 
Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool. "By combining Compose Manufacturing's production expertise with Roctool's induction 
technologies, we are creating a more accessible and efficient pathway for new industrial users to evaluate and 
implement these advanced molding processes." 

With the addition of these ten systems, Compose Manufacturing significantly increases its ability to support production 
programs requiring rapid cycle times, complex geometries and premium surface finishes while also serving as a regional 
platform for companies interested in exploring Roctool technology. 
 
"By expanding our Roctool-equipped production capacity, we are reinforcing our ability to serve global customers with 
advanced manufacturing solutions" said Gaoqiang Xiang, Technical Director at Compose Manufacturing. "At the same time, 
this platform allows new users to quickly validate Roctool technologies and accelerate their transition toward 
next-generation manufacturing processes." 

Currently exhibiting at the JEC World show in Paris, Roctool is showcasing its latest Roctool Thermal Fusion 
demonstration, illustrating how induction technologies enable rapid processing of advanced composite materials and 
support next-generation manufacturing processes (cf. press release from March 4). 

Join Roctool at JEC World 2026 
 
For additional information or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact hello@roctool.com 

We look forward to welcoming you to JEC World 2026! 

LIVE Demonstrations at JEC 

Wednesday 11th March     Thursday 12th March 
 
10:00 - 10:30 am       10:00 - 10:30 am 
 
4:30 - 5:00 pm        2:00 - 3:00 pm

Contact press / Investor relations

Aelium

+33 1 75 77 54 65

roctool@aelium.fr

About Roctool:

Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury and beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. More information on: www.roctool.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260311_PR_Roctool 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2289260 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2289260 11-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289260&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
