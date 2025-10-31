Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
31.10.25 | 08:09
0,038 Euro
-66,07 % -0,074
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1230,13119:19
Dow Jones News
31.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCTOOL: Postponement of publication of 2025 half-year results

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Postponement of publication of 2025 half-year results 
31-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, 31 October 2025 - 6 p.m. CEST 

Postponement of publication of 2025 half-year results 

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in induction technologies and innovative molding 
solutions, announces the postponement of the publication of its 2025 half-year results and half-year financial report. 

The new publication date will be communicated to the market shortly. 

Press contact / IR 
 
Aelyon 
 
Valentine Boivin 
 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
 
roctool@aelium.fr 

About Roctool: www.roctool.com 

Founded in 2000 and listed on Euronext Growth, Roctool is a global expert in induction technologies for plastic and 
composite molding. With operations in Europe, North America, and Asia, Roctool provides complete solutions: proprietary 
generators, tooling, engineering services, and simulation. Its technologies cover injection, compression, and 
composites, with a clear value proposition: faster cycles, higher surface quality, and lower energy consumption. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20251031_ROCTOOL_PR 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2222180 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2222180 31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.