DJ ROCTOOL: Postponement of publication of 2025 half-year results

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Postponement of publication of 2025 half-year results 31-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, 31 October 2025 - 6 p.m. CEST Postponement of publication of 2025 half-year results Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in induction technologies and innovative molding solutions, announces the postponement of the publication of its 2025 half-year results and half-year financial report. The new publication date will be communicated to the market shortly. Press contact / IR Aelyon Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About Roctool: www.roctool.com Founded in 2000 and listed on Euronext Growth, Roctool is a global expert in induction technologies for plastic and composite molding. With operations in Europe, North America, and Asia, Roctool provides complete solutions: proprietary generators, tooling, engineering services, and simulation. Its technologies cover injection, compression, and composites, with a clear value proposition: faster cycles, higher surface quality, and lower energy consumption. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20251031_ROCTOOL_PR =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2222180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2222180 31-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2222180&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)