Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:09
0,231 Euro
-6,48 % -0,016
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2360,25410:09
Dow Jones News
11.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ROCTOOL: Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations

DJ ROCTOOL: Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations 
11-Sep-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, September 11th, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations 
 
  
 
 . Live molding of PEI & PEEK at over 200°C with radically shorter cycles and exceptional part quality at Roctool 
  booth Hall 15, C41 
 . Displaying 10 mm optical lenses, with 50% shorter cycle time compared to conventional processes 
 . New Ultra-Compact Air-Cooled induction generators running live at the booth 
  
 
At K-Show 2025, Roctool will unveil live demonstrations never seen before at this event: high-temperature molding with 
unmatched speed, quality, and efficiency. The demonstrations will take place on the Roctool stand with a KraussMaffei 
injection molding machine, Roctool's long-standing partner at trade shows. 
The KM CX 80 is equipped with the new LRXplus linear robot. 
  
 
For over 20 years, Roctool has been perfecting its proprietary Heat & Cool induction technology, heating mold surfaces 
to the right temperature in seconds, then actively cooling them. The result: shorter cycles, flawless surfaces, and 
lower energy consumption. Unlike traditional oil or hot water systems, Roctool's "dry" induction heating is clean, 
safe, and highly reliable. 
 
  
 
 . Engineering Resins molded at 200°C+ 
  
 
Roctool will run during the show, a 2-cavity tool producing precision housing in PEI+GF and PEEK: 
 
 -- Mold temperature up to 300°C, for example heating from 130°C to 230°C in just 9 seconds 
 -- 40% cycle time reduction compared to standard processes 
 -- 30% energy savings per shot versus traditional molding 
 -- Superior surface quality: no weld lines, no exposed fibers, no surface defects 
 -- Roctool technology can also push molds up to 300°C when required, opening the door for thin-wall and advanced 
  designs that conventional thermoregulation cannot match. 
  
 
 . Game-Changer for Lenses & Optical Components 
  
 
Roctool will showcase 10 mm thick PMMA and PC lenses: 
 
 -- Up to 50% cycle time reduction thanks to rapid high-temperature induction heating, followed by low-temperature 
  cooling. 
 -- Ability to mold very thick lenses in a single shot, with a short cycle time. 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
A breakthrough in optics and lighting for thick-walled applications, including light guides and headlight components. 
This technology overcomes the cooling limitations that have long challenged optical injection molding. 
 
  
 
 . Why Roctool is Different 
  
 
Traditional systems (oil, hot water, resistive heating) can't reach such high temperatures quickly and suffer from long 
cooling times. Roctool climbs above 300°C in record time, then cools rapidly with colder water. 
Every cycle benefits from precise thermal control, offering: 
 
 -- Shorter production cycles and lower costs than conventional molding 
 -- Greater process efficiency compared to traditional methods 
 -- Higher and more consistent part quality than standard molding 
  
 
 . Management Statement 
  
 
"At this year's K-Show, we are proving live that Roctool's advanced induction technology achieves cycle times never 
seen before for high-heat resins, offering production stability and superior part quality, while delivering significant 
energy savings." Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool. 
 
  
 
 . Partnerships at K-Show 
  
 
These demonstrations are powered by Roctool's latest Heat & Cool systems, with the mold manufactured by Moldetipo 
(Portugal). Live runs will take place daily on a KraussMaffei CX 80 with the new LRXplus linear robot with 
high-performance materials from SABIC (ULTEM PEI+GF) and SYENSQO (KetaSpire® PEEK). 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Don't miss the live demonstrations of Roctool's 
 
high-temperature induction molding 
 
  
 
📍 Hall 15 C41, every day at K-Show 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
hello@roctool.com    www.roctool.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contact Press / Investor Relations   
 
Aelyon advisors 
 
Valentine Boivin 
 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
 
roctool@aelyonadvisors.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About Roctool: 
 
Founded in 2000 and listed on Euronext Growth, Roctool is a global expert in induction technologies for plastic and 
composite molding. With operations in Europe, North America, and Asia, Roctool provides complete solutions: proprietary 
generators, tooling, engineering services, and simulation. Its technologies cover injection, compression, and 
composites, with a clear value proposition: faster cycles, higher surface quality, and lower energy consumption. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20250911 PR Roctool at K-show 2025 ENG 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2196044 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2196044 11-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196044&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
