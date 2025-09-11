DJ ROCTOOL: Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations 11-Sep-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, September 11th, 2025 Live at K-Show: Roctool Slashes Cycle Times in High-Heat Molding Demonstrations . Live molding of PEI & PEEK at over 200°C with radically shorter cycles and exceptional part quality at Roctool booth Hall 15, C41 . Displaying 10 mm optical lenses, with 50% shorter cycle time compared to conventional processes . New Ultra-Compact Air-Cooled induction generators running live at the booth At K-Show 2025, Roctool will unveil live demonstrations never seen before at this event: high-temperature molding with unmatched speed, quality, and efficiency. The demonstrations will take place on the Roctool stand with a KraussMaffei injection molding machine, Roctool's long-standing partner at trade shows. The KM CX 80 is equipped with the new LRXplus linear robot. For over 20 years, Roctool has been perfecting its proprietary Heat & Cool induction technology, heating mold surfaces to the right temperature in seconds, then actively cooling them. The result: shorter cycles, flawless surfaces, and lower energy consumption. Unlike traditional oil or hot water systems, Roctool's "dry" induction heating is clean, safe, and highly reliable. . Engineering Resins molded at 200°C+ Roctool will run during the show, a 2-cavity tool producing precision housing in PEI+GF and PEEK: -- Mold temperature up to 300°C, for example heating from 130°C to 230°C in just 9 seconds -- 40% cycle time reduction compared to standard processes -- 30% energy savings per shot versus traditional molding -- Superior surface quality: no weld lines, no exposed fibers, no surface defects -- Roctool technology can also push molds up to 300°C when required, opening the door for thin-wall and advanced designs that conventional thermoregulation cannot match. . Game-Changer for Lenses & Optical Components Roctool will showcase 10 mm thick PMMA and PC lenses: -- Up to 50% cycle time reduction thanks to rapid high-temperature induction heating, followed by low-temperature cooling. -- Ability to mold very thick lenses in a single shot, with a short cycle time. A breakthrough in optics and lighting for thick-walled applications, including light guides and headlight components. This technology overcomes the cooling limitations that have long challenged optical injection molding. . Why Roctool is Different Traditional systems (oil, hot water, resistive heating) can't reach such high temperatures quickly and suffer from long cooling times. Roctool climbs above 300°C in record time, then cools rapidly with colder water. Every cycle benefits from precise thermal control, offering: -- Shorter production cycles and lower costs than conventional molding -- Greater process efficiency compared to traditional methods -- Higher and more consistent part quality than standard molding . Management Statement "At this year's K-Show, we are proving live that Roctool's advanced induction technology achieves cycle times never seen before for high-heat resins, offering production stability and superior part quality, while delivering significant energy savings." Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool. . Partnerships at K-Show These demonstrations are powered by Roctool's latest Heat & Cool systems, with the mold manufactured by Moldetipo (Portugal). Live runs will take place daily on a KraussMaffei CX 80 with the new LRXplus linear robot with high-performance materials from SABIC (ULTEM PEI+GF) and SYENSQO (KetaSpire® PEEK). Don't miss the live demonstrations of Roctool's high-temperature induction molding 📍 Hall 15 C41, every day at K-Show 2025 hello@roctool.com www.roctool.com Contact Press / Investor Relations Aelyon advisors Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelyonadvisors.com About Roctool: Founded in 2000 and listed on Euronext Growth, Roctool is a global expert in induction technologies for plastic and composite molding. With operations in Europe, North America, and Asia, Roctool provides complete solutions: proprietary generators, tooling, engineering services, and simulation. Its technologies cover injection, compression, and composites, with a clear value proposition: faster cycles, higher surface quality, and lower energy consumption.

