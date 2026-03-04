DJ ROCTOOL: Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at JEC World and Introduce Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at JEC World and Introduce Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF 04-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, Wednesday March 4, 8am CET Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at JEC World and Introduce Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, is pleased to announce its participation at JEC World 2026, the world's largest composites exhibition. With over 25 years of innovation in composite manufacturing, Roctool continues to drive the future of advanced manufacturing through its commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and high-performance solutions. Live Demonstration of Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF During the JEC show, Roctool will introduce for the first time Roctool Thermal Fusion (RTF). RTF enables in-mold consolidation of thermoplastic composite components into a single 3D structural part, making assembly an integral part of the molding process. This approach opens new design and production possibilities by reducing part count, eliminating secondary assembly steps, and improving structural performance and surface quality. The live demonstration will be organized in collaboration with Compose Mfg., an industrial manufacturer actively using Roctool technologies in serial production of thermoplastic composite parts. Compose Mfg. is providing a dedicated demonstration mold developed specifically for JEC World 2026, showcasing production-ready applications rather than laboratory concepts. This collaboration highlights Roctool's positioning as a technology platform deployed in real industrial environments, supporting multiple thermoplastic composite applications across sectors such as mobility, defence, aerospace, consumer goods, and industrial equipment. High-Performance Solutions for Advanced Manufacturing Roctool will also reaffirm the strength of its patent portfolio, built over more than two decades, combined with deep application know-how in heat & cool molding, surface quality control, and advanced composite processing. This intellectual property and experience form the foundation of Roctool's ability to continuously introduce differentiated, production-proven solutions such as Thermal Fusion. Visitors to the JEC Demo Zone will be able to witness: -- Live molding demonstrations using Roctool Thermal Fusion (RTF) -- In-mold consolidation and assembly of multiple thermoplastic composite components and materials -- Serial production tooling and processes already in place -- A collaboration that bridges technology and manufacturing that links a technology provider with a composite manufacturer to accelerate industrial adoption. With this demonstration, Roctool reinforces its ambition to shape the next generation of thermoplastic composite manufacturing, enabling lighter, stronger, more integrated, and more sustainable composite structures at industrial scale. Join Roctool at JEC World 2026 For additional information or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact hello@roctool.com We look forward to welcoming you to JEC World 2026! LIVE Demonstrations at JEC Tuesday 10th March Wednesday 11th March Thursday 12th March 10:00 - 10:30 am 10:00 - 10:30 am 10:00 - 10:30 am 4:30 - 5:00 pm 4:30 - 5:00 pm 2:00 - 3:00 pm

About Roctool:

Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury and beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. More information on: www.roctool.com

