ROCTOOL: Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at JEC World and Introduce Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF

DJ ROCTOOL: Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at JEC World and Introduce Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at JEC World and Introduce Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF 
04-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, Wednesday March 4, 8am CET 

Roctool to Run Live Molding Demonstrations at 
 
JEC World and Introduce 
 
Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF 

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, is pleased to announce its participation at JEC World 2026, the world's largest composites exhibition. With 
over 25 years of innovation in composite manufacturing, Roctool continues to drive the future of advanced manufacturing 
through its commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and high-performance solutions. 

Live Demonstration of Roctool Thermal Fusion - RTF 

During the JEC show, Roctool will introduce for the first time Roctool Thermal Fusion (RTF). 
RTF enables in-mold consolidation of thermoplastic composite components into a single 3D structural part, making 
assembly an integral part of the molding process. This approach opens new design and production possibilities by 
reducing part count, eliminating secondary assembly steps, and improving structural performance and surface quality. 

The live demonstration will be organized in collaboration with Compose Mfg., an industrial manufacturer actively using 
Roctool technologies in serial production of thermoplastic composite parts. Compose Mfg. is providing a dedicated 
demonstration mold developed specifically for JEC World 2026, showcasing production-ready applications rather than 
laboratory concepts. 
 
This collaboration highlights Roctool's positioning as a technology platform deployed in real industrial environments, 
supporting multiple thermoplastic composite applications across sectors such as mobility, defence, aerospace, consumer 
goods, and industrial equipment. 

High-Performance Solutions for Advanced Manufacturing 

Roctool will also reaffirm the strength of its patent portfolio, built over more than two decades, combined with deep 
application know-how in heat & cool molding, surface quality control, and advanced composite processing. This 
intellectual property and experience form the foundation of Roctool's ability to continuously introduce differentiated, 
production-proven solutions such as Thermal Fusion. 

Visitors to the JEC Demo Zone will be able to witness: 

 -- Live molding demonstrations using Roctool Thermal Fusion (RTF) 
 -- In-mold consolidation and assembly of multiple thermoplastic composite components and materials 
 -- Serial production tooling and processes already in place 
 -- A collaboration that bridges technology and manufacturing that links a technology provider with a composite 
  manufacturer to accelerate industrial adoption. 

With this demonstration, Roctool reinforces its ambition to shape the next generation of thermoplastic composite 
manufacturing, enabling lighter, stronger, more integrated, and more sustainable composite structures at industrial 
scale. 

Join Roctool at JEC World 2026 
 
For additional information or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact hello@roctool.com 

We look forward to welcoming you to JEC World 2026! 

LIVE Demonstrations at JEC 

Tuesday 10th March 
           Wednesday 11th March    Thursday 12th March 
  
 
10:00 - 10:30 am     10:00 - 10:30 am      10:00 - 10:30 am 
 
4:30 - 5:00 pm      4:30 - 5:00 pm       2:00 - 3:00 pm

Contact press / Investor relations

Aelium

+33 1 75 77 54 65

roctool@aelium.fr

About Roctool:

Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury and beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. More information on: www.roctool.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260304_PR_Roctool_JEC2026 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2284704 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2284704 04-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2284704&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
