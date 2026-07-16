DJ ROCTOOL: Revenue for the first half of 2026: EUR4.3 million, up sharply by 78%

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Revenue for the first half of 2026: EUR4.3 million, up sharply by 78% 16-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, July 16, 2026, 6:00pm CEST Revenue for the first half of 2026: EUR4.3 million, up sharply by 78% Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a specialist in heating and cooling technologies for molds used in plastics and composites, announces its consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026. Roctool reported consolidated revenue of EUR4.3 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR2.4 million in the first half of 2025, representing an increase of nearly 80%. In EUR M H1 2026 H1 2025 Consolidated Revenue 4,3 2,4 including sales of goods 3,4 1,6 including services 0,6 0,8 Including licenses and royalties 0,3 0,02

Totals may differ from the sum of the components due to rounding.

Revenue for the first half of 2026 confirms the momentum of the turnaround the company has been pursuing since late 2025. The increase in revenue is driven primarily by merchandise sales (+112.5% in the first half of 2026), due in particular to the sharp rise in solutions currently being delivered as part of a strategic order for the production of composite parts for a major player in the aerospace and defense sectors. These deliveries will continue through the second half of 2026, providing solid visibility for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Service revenue, which declined in the first half of 2026, partly reflects the timing of this order, as the service component is more concentrated in the second half of the year.

Given the non-linear nature of current operations, the company is maintaining its financial discipline through rigorous management of its working capital and cash flow needs.

An active presence at international trade shows

In March 2026, Roctool participated in JEC World in Paris, a global gathering of the composites industry. At the event, Roctool presented its new RTF (Roctool Thermal Fusion) technology, which fuses thermoplastic composite components within the mold into a single structural part, integrating assembly into the molding process.

This presentation included a demonstration conducted in collaboration with Compose MFG, one of the company's partners. It confirmed the interest of customers in fast and sustainable thermoplastic composite molding processes.

Projects carried out with Compose MFG gained momentum during the first half of 2026, building on the commercial and technical collaboration agreement between the two companies. In addition, Compose MFG has invested in a new state-of-the-art plant in Zhuhai, China, fully equipped with Roctool technology, and is continuing its expansion with a second plant in Danyang to increase its production capacity for the coming years.

Roctool also participated in the Chinaplas trade show in April 2026, reinforcing its foothold in the Asian market and its close ties with industry players in the region.

A business momentum that is expanding across several markets

Driven by positive sales momentum, the first half of 2026 confirms the gradual expansion of the company's project and customer portfolio.

In the "Sports and Leisure" sector, Roctool has launched two new development projects with major clients, targeting high-potential applications. These collaborations strengthen the company's position as a technology partner in this market.

In the consumer goods sector, two additional projects were launched directly with clients, confirming the sector's relevance as one of Roctool's major areas of development.

Four new international brands

Since the beginning of the year, Roctool has registered four new international brands. These projects cover both thermoplastic composites and plastic injection molding, illustrating the versatility of the solutions offered. Furthermore, the combination of Roctool and Trexel technologies is generating particular interest, as it enables the design of lightweight parts while maintaining a high surface quality-a synergy that opens up new application opportunities for customers of both companies (announcement of the alliance on April 29, 2026).

Automotive: recognition that translates into new orders

Finally, in the automotive sector, new orders were received, particularly in North America and Europe. This growth reflects the industry's recognition of Roctool's solutions, as well as the gradual resumption of manufacturers' investments in their production facilities in this historic market.

With these developments, Roctool is entering the second half of the year with a favorable outlook and renewed confidence in its growth strategy.

Governance as a driver of growth

The general meeting adopted new resolutions authorizing the issuance of shares, aimed at providing the company with the resources necessary for its growth. These resolutions support Roctool's industrial ambitions and the scale-up it is pursuing with its partners.

"The first half of the year confirms that our recovery is well underway. Growth is driven by new projects and new customers across multiple markets and geographic regions, as well as by an increasing share of direct relationships with major brands," said Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool.

"We are approaching the remainder of 2026 with ambition. The start of deliveries for our strategic order, the acceleration of our projects with Compose MFG, our first joint projects with Trexel, and the confidence of our shareholders enable us to work toward scaling up our industrial project," concludes Mathieu Boulanger.

An ambitious project in the works

To support this momentum, management and the Board of Directors are working on an ambitious project designed to take Roctool's industrial operations to a new level. This project will continue to take shape throughout the summer of 2026 and the second half of the year. Roctool will provide updates on its progress in due course.

Next release:

2026 Half-Year Results - September 2026

Press contact / Investor relations

Aelyon

Valentine BOIVIN

+33 1 75 77 54 65

roctool@aelium.fr

About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool provides induction molding technologies for plastics, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. More information on: www.roctool.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_ROCTOOL_CAS126

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2366968 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2366968 16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 16, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)