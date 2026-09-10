Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) published its

2026 half-year financial results: Net assets up 20.5% to €24.95 million

Highlights for the first half of 2026:

Net assets of €24 949 881 as of June 30, 2026, up 20.5% compared with 30 June 2025

Cash and short-term financial investments of €4.87 million, compared with €0.69 million as of 30 June 2025

Dividend of €3.44 per share paid to shareholders in May 2026

Pre-tax loss for the period of €1 279 512 compared with €2.58 million in the first half of 2025

Follow on investments to support their development in: AntariaPharma, a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies. Exos Financial a technology-driven institutional investment banking and alternative asset platform.







London, UK, September 10, 2026, 18:00 BST - Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, an investment company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, provides 2026 half-year financial statements and operation report. The 2026 half-year financial report is available on the company's website, in the Latest Updates section (hamiltongo.eu).

PERFORMANCE







Assets as of 30 June 2026 (in €) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Tangible assets 9 239 58 472 Investments 25 132 705 22 659 280 Fixed Assets 25 141 944 22 716 480 Trade and other receivables 160 312 113 769 Cash at bank and in hand 114 475 298 939 Financial Assets 4 754 367 386 881 Total Assets 30 171 098 23 574 541 Liabilities (excluding deferred tax) (5 221 217) (2 871 542) Net assets 24 949 881 20 702 999

Significant growth in net assets

Net Assets stood at €24.94m vs €20.70m as of 30 June 2025. The change in Net Assets during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 resulted mainly from the profit realised from the sale of the majority of the position held in MIAX and the continued strong performance of the investments in both AntariaPharma and Exos Financial as well as an improvement in the EUR/USD exchange rate in favour of the USD.

This increase was achieved despite the payment to shareholders in May 2026 of a total dividend of €2.17 million, equivalent to €3.44 per share.

As of 30 June 2026 the accounts show a pre-tax loss for the period of €1 279 512 compared to a loss before tax of €2 579 173 at the end of June 2025. The operating loss for June 2026 is almost solely due to the continued underperformance in Hamilton's investment in Gauzy Ltd.

A strengthened cash position

Hamilton's net cash position including short term liquid investments was €4 868 842 as of June 2026 compared to €685 820 as of 30 June 2025. This increase is mainly due to the profits realized from the sale of the majority of the position held in MIAX.

A solid Balance Sheet

Hamilton's balance sheet remains strong with liabilities unchanged compared to December 2025 at €3.5 million, including USD denominated debt with a Euro equivalent value of €3.16 million. After deduction of the liabilities and the dividend paid in May 2026 the Hamilton's net asset value remained stable at €24.94 million at the end of June 2026.

Payment of a €3.44 dividend per share

In May 2026, Hamilton confirmed its commitment to return capital to shareholders where possible through the distribution of a dividend of €3.44 per share representing an 8.00% yield. The distribution of the dividend was made possible following the exit of the majority of Hamilton's holdings in MIAX in December 2025.

Foreign Exchange

During the period the USD dollar strengthened against the Euro providing a foreign exchange gain on investments compared to a significant loss in the same period in 2025. Although volatile due to the current geo-political situation management maintains the view that the exchange rate will stabilise over the long term and that foreign exchange hedging would be an unnecessary and significant expense in light of the Hamilton's investment strategy.

Continued support for portfolio companies

The investment portfolio continues to perform well overall with the notable exception of Gauzy Ltd which remains mired in legal proceedings in both France and Israel.

In line with its investment strategy Hamilton continues to support its investee companies and has made additional investments to help fund growth in both AntariaPharma and Exos Financial both of which are continuing to show strong growth prospects.

The portfolio's overall performance nevertheless continues to be affected by the adverse performance of Hamilton's listed holding in Gauzy Ltd, against a backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings in France and Israel.

Post Closing Events

Hamilton has a USD 3.1million note issue due to mature in October 2026.

Investors will have the choice to convert into the listed shares of Hamilton or use the proceeds from this note redemption to reinvest in another Hamilton note issue due 15 February 2030.

Hamilton also has the right, with one months' notice prior to maturity, to extend the maturity of the notes maturing on 15th October 2026 for a further 12 months.

As of 30 June 2026, Hamilton has sufficient cash reserves to meet all of its current liabilities including the upcoming note maturity.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunitiesplc declares:

"Despite the continued underperformance of Gauzy Ltd the remainder of the investment portfolio, notably AntariaPharma and Exos Financial, continues to show strong performance and growth. Following the successful exit of the majority of our holdings in MIAX at the end of 2025 we were particularly happy to be able to pay a dividend of €3.44 per share to our shareholders. The payment of the dividend has had an impact on our net asset value and cash position but remains an important part of our long-standing commitment to return capital to our shareholders where possible. Our cash position remains healthy and we have established a strong platform for continued growth over the coming years. "

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

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