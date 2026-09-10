Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX5 | ISIN: GB00BMDXQ672 | Ticker-Symbol: 5DS
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 15:25
38,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMILTON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAMILTON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 19:10 Uhr
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) published its 2026 half-year financial results

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) published its
2026 half-year financial results: Net assets up 20.5% to €24.95 million

Highlights for the first half of 2026:

  • Net assets of €24 949 881 as of June 30, 2026, up 20.5% compared with 30 June 2025
  • Cash and short-term financial investments of €4.87 million, compared with €0.69 million as of 30 June 2025
  • Dividend of €3.44 per share paid to shareholders in May 2026
  • Pre-tax loss for the period of €1 279 512 compared with €2.58 million in the first half of 2025
  • Follow on investments to support their development in:
    • AntariaPharma, a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies.
    • Exos Financial a technology-driven institutional investment banking and alternative asset platform.

London, UK, September 10, 2026, 18:00 BST - Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, an investment company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, provides 2026 half-year financial statements and operation report. The 2026 half-year financial report is available on the company's website, in the Latest Updates section (hamiltongo.eu).

PERFORMANCE



Assets as of 30 June 2026 (in €)
June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
Tangible assets9 23958 472
Investments25 132 70522 659 280
Fixed Assets25 141 94422 716 480
Trade and other receivables160 312113 769
Cash at bank and in hand114 475298 939
Financial Assets4 754 367386 881
Total Assets30 171 09823 574 541
Liabilities (excluding deferred tax)(5 221 217)(2 871 542)
Net assets24 949 88120 702 999

Significant growth in net assets

Net Assets stood at €24.94m vs €20.70m as of 30 June 2025. The change in Net Assets during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 resulted mainly from the profit realised from the sale of the majority of the position held in MIAX and the continued strong performance of the investments in both AntariaPharma and Exos Financial as well as an improvement in the EUR/USD exchange rate in favour of the USD.

This increase was achieved despite the payment to shareholders in May 2026 of a total dividend of €2.17 million, equivalent to €3.44 per share.

As of 30 June 2026 the accounts show a pre-tax loss for the period of €1 279 512 compared to a loss before tax of €2 579 173 at the end of June 2025. The operating loss for June 2026 is almost solely due to the continued underperformance in Hamilton's investment in Gauzy Ltd.

A strengthened cash position

Hamilton's net cash position including short term liquid investments was €4 868 842 as of June 2026 compared to €685 820 as of 30 June 2025. This increase is mainly due to the profits realized from the sale of the majority of the position held in MIAX.

A solid Balance Sheet

Hamilton's balance sheet remains strong with liabilities unchanged compared to December 2025 at €3.5 million, including USD denominated debt with a Euro equivalent value of €3.16 million. After deduction of the liabilities and the dividend paid in May 2026 the Hamilton's net asset value remained stable at €24.94 million at the end of June 2026.

Payment of a €3.44 dividend per share

In May 2026, Hamilton confirmed its commitment to return capital to shareholders where possible through the distribution of a dividend of €3.44 per share representing an 8.00% yield. The distribution of the dividend was made possible following the exit of the majority of Hamilton's holdings in MIAX in December 2025.

Foreign Exchange

During the period the USD dollar strengthened against the Euro providing a foreign exchange gain on investments compared to a significant loss in the same period in 2025. Although volatile due to the current geo-political situation management maintains the view that the exchange rate will stabilise over the long term and that foreign exchange hedging would be an unnecessary and significant expense in light of the Hamilton's investment strategy.

Continued support for portfolio companies

The investment portfolio continues to perform well overall with the notable exception of Gauzy Ltd which remains mired in legal proceedings in both France and Israel.

In line with its investment strategy Hamilton continues to support its investee companies and has made additional investments to help fund growth in both AntariaPharma and Exos Financial both of which are continuing to show strong growth prospects.

The portfolio's overall performance nevertheless continues to be affected by the adverse performance of Hamilton's listed holding in Gauzy Ltd, against a backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings in France and Israel.

Post Closing Events

Hamilton has a USD 3.1million note issue due to mature in October 2026.

Investors will have the choice to convert into the listed shares of Hamilton or use the proceeds from this note redemption to reinvest in another Hamilton note issue due 15 February 2030.

Hamilton also has the right, with one months' notice prior to maturity, to extend the maturity of the notes maturing on 15th October 2026 for a further 12 months.

As of 30 June 2026, Hamilton has sufficient cash reserves to meet all of its current liabilities including the upcoming note maturity.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunitiesplc declares:

"Despite the continued underperformance of Gauzy Ltd the remainder of the investment portfolio, notably AntariaPharma and Exos Financial, continues to show strong performance and growth. Following the successful exit of the majority of our holdings in MIAX at the end of 2025 we were particularly happy to be able to pay a dividend of €3.44 per share to our shareholders. The payment of the dividend has had an impact on our net asset value and cash position but remains an important part of our long-standing commitment to return capital to our shareholders where possible. Our cash position remains healthy and we have established a strong platform for continued growth over the coming years. "

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

Contact

Hamilton Global Opportunities
Gustavo Perrotta
Founder & CEO
gp@hamiltongo.eu
Gavin Alexander
Director & CRO
ga@hamiltongo.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.