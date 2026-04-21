Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CQX5 | ISIN: GB00BMDXQ672 | Ticker-Symbol: 5DS
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 15:25
39,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMILTON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAMILTON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 08:34 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) published its 2025 full-year financial results and activity report

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) published its 2025 full-year financial results and activity report

  • Highlights for 2025:
    • Hamilton Global Opportunties plc ("HGO") took advantage of the positive trading performance of Miami International ("MIAX") following its IPO in August 2025 to exit the majority of its position in the company generating an attractive return on investment.
    • HGO also continued its support of AntariaPharma a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies through two further equity investments bringing HGO's total commitment to €5.5 million.

  • Financial highlights:
    • Profit after tax of €5,769,586
    • Earnings per share €9.18
    • NAV per share €44.74
    • Cash & cash equivalents €8,430,037 (including money market investments)
    • Net assets of €28,117,324 as of December 31, 2025
  • Dividend
    • Following confirmation of HGO's results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 the board of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc has recommended the distribution of a final dividend to shareholders of €3.44 per share, with a record date of 31st March 2026. The final dividend and the payment mechanism are subject to shareholder approval at HGO's Annual General Meeting which will take place on the 14th May 2026 and, if the dividend is approved, by shareholders it is expected to be payable a minimum of one week thereafter.

  • Annual General Meeting
    • The board of directors of HGO would like to announce that the company's Annual Geneal Meeting will be held on the 14th May. As for previous Annual General Meetings shareholders will be able to participate online, connection details will be announced in due course.

London, April 21, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. GMT- Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 - ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2025, approved by the Board of Directors on April 17, 2026, and its annual financial report, which is available at the bottom of this page, the company's website (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said:
"2025 has been a transformational year for Hamilton Global Opportunities plc as we have been able to take the opportunity to successfully exit the majority of our investment in MIAX. The sale of the position in MIAX confirms the strategic objectives that we outlined to shareholders when we listed in 2021. The board of directors of HGO is now very pleased to be able to recommend a distribution of capital to shareholders by means of a dividend which will be subject to shareholder approval at our AGM on the 14th May. "

PERFORMANCE



Assets as at 31 December 2026 (in €)
December 31, 2025December 31, 2024
Non-current assets
Tangible assets33 33686 449
Investments24 316 39523 515 934
Trade and other receivables638 51557 100
Total non-current assets24 988 24623 659 483
Current assets
Trade and other receivables162 43766 896
Cash and cash equivalents144 2311 000 096
Financial Assets8 285 8061 535 456
Total current assets8 592 4742 602 448
Total assets33 580 72026 261 931
Liabilities
Trade and other liabilities057 100
Loans and Borrowings425 6773 080 135
Deferred tax liability1 497 228515 354
Total liabilities1 922 9053 652 589
Current liabilities
Trade and other liabilities870 669192 237
Loans and other borrowings2 669 82245 260
Total current liabilities3 540 491237 497
Net assets28 117 32422 371 845

Details of the main changes in the financial statements

Net assets amounted to €28.117 million, compared to €22.371 million on December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the cash position (including money market investments) was €8,430,037 compared to €1,000,096 on December 31, 2024.



Key performance indicators
20252024
NAV per share€44.74€37.05
Earnings per share9.180.96
Capital investment as a percentage of net assets117.41%104.91%
Profit/loss after tax€5 769 586€(49 362)*

(*- as restated)

The share price as of 31 December 2025, at €43.20 remains stable despite there being considerable volatility in financial markets throughout the year.

Highlights of the year 2025

MIAX - First successful exit from one of HGO's early investments

AntariaPharma - continued investment in existing portfolio companies such as AntariaPharma

Dividend - proposal from the board of directors to distribute a divided to shareholders

NAV growth - Net Asset Value now exceeds market capitalisation of HGO for the first time

Cash - significant cash reserves of €8,430,037, including money market investments

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and the EU. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

Contact

Hamilton Global Opportunities
Gustavo Perrotta
Founder & CEO
gp@hamiltongo.eu
Gavin Alexander
Director & CRO
ga@hamiltongo.eu

Attachments

  • HGO 2025 Financial Statements ENG
  • Hamilton Global Opportunities Plc Audited Accounts 2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.