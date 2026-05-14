Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) held its Annual General Meeting today to present the financial performance of HGO for 2025 and to present two resolutions to shareholders for approval.

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA)

Annual General Meeting 14th May 2026

London, May 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. GMT- Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 - ALHGO.PA) ("HGO") held its Annual General Meeting today to present the financial performance of HGO for 2025 and to present two resolutions to shareholders for approval.

Shareholders were asked to vote on the following two resolutions;

An ordinary shareholder resolution for the payment of a final dividend of €3.44 per share, with a record date of 31st March 2026 and a payment date of 21st May 2026. A special shareholder resolution for the approval of the renewal of the authority to issue shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of €1,167.61 as originally granted to the board at the AGM held on the 21st April 2021.

In each case the shareholder votes exceeded the required thresholds for approval and the Annual General Meeting therefore resolved to approve both resolutions as presented.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and the EU. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

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