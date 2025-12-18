Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (HGO) (Paris:ALHGO) announces that it has participated in the recent secondary public offering of shares of MIAX and through that process has sold a significant majority of its shareholding in the company. HGO made its initial investment in MIAX in October 2021 with a follow up investment in May 2022. The continued success of MIAX and strong performance since the IPO in August of this year allowed HGO to meet its investment objectives through this disposal.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc declares: "Whilst we remain very supportive of the management team of MIAX and its future business prospects the pricing of the secondary public offering was such that we have met our investment objectives and therefore we have taken advantage of the offering to sell our position in MIAX. This is a significant milestone for HGO as it represents the first significant exit of one of our investments since our listing in April 2021."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Theo Martin

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98