Highlights for the first half of 2025: Loss for the period of €2 579 173 Net assets of €20 702 999 as at June 30, 2025 Follow on investment in Antaria, a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies



Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) provides 2025 half-year financial statements and operation report. The 2025 half-year financial report is available on the company's website, in the Latest Updates section (hamiltongo.eu).

PERFORMANCE Assets as at 30 June 2025 (in €) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Tangible assets 58 472 4 338 Investments 12 935 965 12 146 597 Fixed Assets 22 716 480 12 208 035 Trade and other receivables 113 769 253 329 Cash at bank and in hand 298 939 1 428 541 Financial Assets 386 881 0 Total Assets 23 574 541 13 889 905 Liabilities (excluding deferred tax) (2 871 542) (127 806) Net assets 20 702 999 13 762 099

Comparison with the results for June 2024

As at 30 June 2025 the accounts show a loss for the period of €2 579 173 compared to a loss before tax of €1 263 759 at the end of June 2024. This operating loss is almost solely due to fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets and in particular the depreciation of the USD.

Net Assets stood at €20.7m vs €13.8m as of 30 June 2024. The change in Net Assets during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 resulted mainly from the increased investments following the raising of additional capital through the issuance of both debt and equity in the fourth quarter of 2024. Hamilton's net cash position including money market investments (Financial Assets) was €685 820 compared to €1 428 541 as of 30 June 2024.

Highlights of the first half of 2025 and post-closing events

Follow on investment in Antaria Group

In March 2025 completed an additional equity investment in Antaria Group which is a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies. The company aims to become an end-to-end service provider, with a strategy based on upholding the principles of independent pharmacists and pharmacy ownership. Antaria Group's initial focus is pharmacies in France and aspires to replicate its business model across Europe. Antaria Group aims to be the pharmacists' preferred partner across the spectrum, ranging from financing solutions to business management through the use of Antaria Group's proprietary technology platform.

Foreign Exchange exposures

After a relative period of stability since the listing of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") the six-month period to June 30th, 2025, has seen significant volatility in global foreign exchange rates notably with a 14% depreciation of the USD against the EUR. The investment portfolio of the Company is weighted towards the USD with three out of the four investments in the portfolio denominated in USD. This has resulted in a foreign exchange loss on the value of the investment portfolio for the first half of the year. In light of the long term investment strategy of the Company and the prohibitive costs involved in foreign exchange hedging the Company does not engage in hedging that foreign exchange risk. The Company has however partially mitigated the exposure to the EUR USD exchange rate by issuing debt denominated in USD. The Company's long-term anticipation is that the volatility in the exchange rate will revert to nearer the long-term average limiting the foreign exchange losses against the investment portfolio over time.

Notable subsequent events

On August 14th, 2025, Miami International Holdings (MIAX), one of the Company's key investments, successfully listed via an initial public offering ("IPO") on the New York Stock Exchange. The IPO was launched at a market capitalisation of USD 1.75 billion which has now grown to over USD 3 billion due to significant increase in the share price.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc declares: "Despite the continued volatility in the foreign exchange markets which have negatively affected the P&L our underlying investment portfolio continues to perform well. The successful IPO of Miami International Holdings (MIAX) in August further confirms the viability of HGO's investment strategy."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu.

