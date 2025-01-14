Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO") (Paris:ALHGO) announces that:

it has increased its investment in Exos Financial ("Exos") a US based cutting-edge technology-driven financial institution platform, by subscribing to a convertible loan note bringing HGO's total commitment to Exos to US$ 9 million, and

that it has completed an investment of €4 million into Antaria Holding (Ireland) Limited ("Antaria").

Exos is a technology-driven financial institution founded in the United States in 2018 by an experienced team of financial and data experts led by Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse. At its inception, Exos set out to take a disruptive approach to institutional finance by leveraging cutting-edge data analytics technology and combining it with a flexible, scalable, interconnected, composable platform able to deliver interconnected services.

Antaria is a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies. The company aims to become an end-to-end service provider, with a strategy based on upholding the principles of independent pharmacists and pharmacy ownership. Antaria's initial focus is pharmacies in France, and aspires to replicate its business model across Europe. Antaria aims to be the pharmacists' preferred partner across the spectrum, ranging from financing solutions to business management through the use of Antaria's proprietary technology platform.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, declared:"We are very pleased to demonstrate our continued commitment to the Exos management team through our acquisition of the convertible loan notes. We are also excited to have had the opportunity to invest in Antaria which is a company profile that corresponds perfectly to our investment policy based on a dynamic management team, high-potential and responsible innovation."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113312331/en/

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98