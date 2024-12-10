Hamilton Global Opportunities plc completes its inaugural issue of senior notes to qualified European investors

The purpose of the issue is intended to strengthen Hamilton Global Opportunities' investment capabilities as all the proceeds from the notes will be allocated to investments

The senior notes are listed on the Vienna MTF Exchange will pay 8.50% interest over the two-year period

Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) announces that it successfully raised an initial amount of US$3.1 million from European investors via a senior notes issuance programme. The senior notes, with ISIN number GB00BRCDSS93, will pay an interest rate of 8.50% for a two-year maturity and are listed on the Vienna MTF Exchange. The details of the senior notes are also available on Bloomberg under HMLGLO 8.5 10/15/26.

The confidence and support from investors in these senior notes further confirm Hamilton Global Opportunities plc's strong foundations and provides the management team with greater flexibility in terms of managing capital requirements for new investments going forwards. Funds raised from the senior notes issuance programme will be allocated solely to enhancing the company's investment portfolio.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, declared:"We are very pleased with the success of the senior notes issue and the continued confidence shown by our investors. This senior note issue allows us to accelerate the deployment of our investment strategy, at an ideal time when many transaction opportunities have arisen."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

