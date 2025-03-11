Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO") (ALHGO.PA) announces that it has published an updated list of its service providers which can be found on the Investor Relations page of the company's website: hamiltongo.eu

About Hamilton Global Opportunities plc

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO"), founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth market since April 2021, focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies which have a strong technology bias. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311370826/en/

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98