Highlights for 2024: HGO raised a total of €12.5 million of capital through two issues of shares and an inaugural debt issue in US$. New investment in AntariaPharma a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies Additional investment in Gauzy Ltd a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies in March 2023, and subsequent IPO of Gauzy Ltd on the NASDAQ





Financial elements: Profit after tax of €605,781 Earnings per share €0.96 NAV per share €37.05 Cash cash equivalents €1,000,096 Net assets of €23,282,172 as of December 31, 2024



Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2024, approved by the Board of Directors on April 24, 2025, and its annual financial report, which is available on the company's website in the Investors section (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said:

"As we enter the fourth full year since our listing on the Euronext Growth market we are pleased to have retained the confidence of our investors which has been confirmed by the different capital raising initiatives in 2024. This additional capital has allowed us to not only continue to support our existing portfolio companies but also to add an investment in Antaria Pharma which complements the existing portfolio."

PERFORMANCE Assets as at 31 December 2024 (in €) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Non-current assets Tangible assets 86 449 2 240 Investments 24 426 261 12 744 153 Trade and other receivables 57 100 57 100 Total non-current assets 24 569 810 12 803 493 Current assets Trade and other receivables 66 896 269 860 Cash and cash equivalents 1 000 096 853 249 Financial Assets 1 535 456 0 Total current assets 2 602 448 1 123 109 Total assets 27 172 258 13 926 602 Liabilities Trade and other liabilities 57 100 57 100 Loans and Borrowings 3 080 135 0 Deferred tax liability 515 354 260 169 Total liabilities 3 652 589 317 269 Current liabilities Trade and other liabilities 192 237 64 236 Loans and other borrowings 45 260 0 Total current liabilities 237 497 64 236 Net assets 23 282 172 13 545 097

Details of the main changes in the financial statements

Net assets amounted to €23.28 million, compared to €13.54 on December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the cash position was €1,000,0096 compared to €853,249 on December 31, 2023.

Financial key performance indicators 2024 2023 NAV per share 37.05 33.00 Earnings per share 0.96 -1.90 Capital investment as a percentage of net assets 104.91% 94% Profit/loss after tax 605 781 (781 564)

The share price as of 31 December 2024, at €43.20 remains stable despite there being considerable volatility in financial markets throughout the year.

Highlights of the year 2024

In 2024 HGO raised capital on three different occasions including an inaugural debt issue in US$ which not only provided liquidity but also due to the issuance in US$ provided a partial foreign exchange hedge. HGO also completed a follow-on investment in Gauzy Ltd prior to the company's listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange in the United States, as well as a first investment in an EU based company Antaria Pharma. This Euro denominated investment has also helped to balance the foreign exchange exposure in the portfolio.

GAUZY LTD is a world leading vendor of material science, focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing LCG (light control glass) technology. Gauzy is the only company in the world working with two of the three active light control technologies, SPD (suspended particle device) and PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystals). Gauzy Ltd's LCG nanotechnologies allows glass to change from transparent to varying degrees of opaque on demand for privacy, custom shading, solar control, and transparent displays.

Antaria is a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies. The company aims to become an end-to-end service provider, with a strategy based on upholding the principles of independent pharmacists and pharmacy ownership. Antaria's initial focus is pharmacies in France, and aspires to replicate its business model across Europe. Antaria aims to be the pharmacists' preferred partner across the spectrum, ranging from financing solutions to business management through the use of Antaria's proprietary technology platform.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO") is an investment holding company founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris since April 2021 that focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies with a strong technology bias on a global basis. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the above mentioned areasFor more information, please visithamiltongo.eu

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Theo Martin

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98