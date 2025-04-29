- Highlights for 2024:
- HGO raised a total of €12.5 million of capital through two issues of shares and an inaugural debt issue in US$.
- New investment in AntariaPharma a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies
- Additional investment in Gauzy Ltd a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies in March 2023, and subsequent IPO of Gauzy Ltd on the NASDAQ
- Financial elements:
- Profit after tax of €605,781
- Earnings per share €0.96
- NAV per share €37.05
- Cash cash equivalents €1,000,096
- Net assets of €23,282,172 as of December 31, 2024
Regulatory News:
Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2024, approved by the Board of Directors on April 24, 2025, and its annual financial report, which is available on the company's website in the Investors section (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.
Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said:
"As we enter the fourth full year since our listing on the Euronext Growth market we are pleased to have retained the confidence of our investors which has been confirmed by the different capital raising initiatives in 2024. This additional capital has allowed us to not only continue to support our existing portfolio companies but also to add an investment in Antaria Pharma which complements the existing portfolio."
PERFORMANCE
Assets as at 31 December 2024 (in €)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
86 449
2 240
Investments
24 426 261
12 744 153
Trade and other receivables
57 100
57 100
Total non-current assets
24 569 810
12 803 493
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
66 896
269 860
Cash and cash equivalents
1 000 096
853 249
Financial Assets
1 535 456
0
Total current assets
2 602 448
1 123 109
Total assets
27 172 258
13 926 602
Liabilities
Trade and other liabilities
57 100
57 100
Loans and Borrowings
3 080 135
0
Deferred tax liability
515 354
260 169
Total liabilities
3 652 589
317 269
Current liabilities
Trade and other liabilities
192 237
64 236
Loans and other borrowings
45 260
0
Total current liabilities
237 497
64 236
Net assets
23 282 172
13 545 097
Details of the main changes in the financial statements
Net assets amounted to €23.28 million, compared to €13.54 on December 31, 2023.
At December 31, 2024, the cash position was €1,000,0096 compared to €853,249 on December 31, 2023.
Financial key performance indicators
2024
2023
NAV per share
37.05
33.00
Earnings per share
0.96
-1.90
Capital investment as a percentage of net assets
104.91%
94%
Profit/loss after tax
605 781
(781 564)
The share price as of 31 December 2024, at €43.20 remains stable despite there being considerable volatility in financial markets throughout the year.
Highlights of the year 2024
In 2024 HGO raised capital on three different occasions including an inaugural debt issue in US$ which not only provided liquidity but also due to the issuance in US$ provided a partial foreign exchange hedge. HGO also completed a follow-on investment in Gauzy Ltd prior to the company's listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange in the United States, as well as a first investment in an EU based company Antaria Pharma. This Euro denominated investment has also helped to balance the foreign exchange exposure in the portfolio.
GAUZY LTD is a world leading vendor of material science, focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing LCG (light control glass) technology. Gauzy is the only company in the world working with two of the three active light control technologies, SPD (suspended particle device) and PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystals). Gauzy Ltd's LCG nanotechnologies allows glass to change from transparent to varying degrees of opaque on demand for privacy, custom shading, solar control, and transparent displays.
Antaria is a tech-enabled, alternative lending platform specialised in pharmacies. The company aims to become an end-to-end service provider, with a strategy based on upholding the principles of independent pharmacists and pharmacy ownership. Antaria's initial focus is pharmacies in France, and aspires to replicate its business model across Europe. Antaria aims to be the pharmacists' preferred partner across the spectrum, ranging from financing solutions to business management through the use of Antaria's proprietary technology platform.
About Hamilton Global Opportunities
Hamilton Global Opportunities plc ("HGO") is an investment holding company founded in 2009 and listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris since April 2021 that focuses on providing capital solutions to growth stage companies with a strong technology bias on a global basis. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the above mentioned areasFor more information, please visithamiltongo.eu
