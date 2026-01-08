Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 12:54 Uhr
Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for December and Full-Year 2025

MIAX Exchange Group executed a record 2.4 billion multi-listed options contracts in 2025, a 41.1% increase over 2024

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported December 2025 and full-year trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

MIAX Logo

December 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Highlights

  • MIAX Exchange Group reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 11.1 million contracts in Q4 2025, a 46.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and a 15.3% increase from Q3 2025.
  • MIAX Exchange Group reached a record ADV of 9.5 million contracts in 2025, a 42.2% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Exchange Group reached a quarterly market share record of 18.2% in Q4 2025, a 14.1% increase YoY and a 5.4% increase from Q3 2025.
  • MIAX Exchange Group reached an annual market share record of 17.1% in 2025, a 13.1% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Futures reached an annual ADV record of 12,989 contracts in 2025, a 2.7% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.


Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)

Year-to-Date Comparison

Dec-25

Dec-24

% Chg

Nov-25

% Chg

Dec-25

Dec-24

% Chg

U.S. Multi-list Options

Trading Days

22

21


19


250

252


U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)

53,703

48,189

11.4 %

62,132

-13.6 %

55,798

44,360

25.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)

9,201

7,885

16.7 %

10,915

-15.7 %

9,538

6,707

42.2 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share

17.1 %

16.4 %

4.7 %

17.6 %

-2.5 %

17.1 %

15.1 %

13.1 %

U.S. Equities

U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)

15,879

14,708

8.0 %

18,794

-15.5 %

17,550

12,159

44.3 %

MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)

120

182

-34.3 %

181

-33.9 %

183

198

-7.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.8 %

1.2 %

-39.1 %

1.0 %

-21.7 %

1.0 %

1.6 %

-35.9 %

MIAX Futures Exchange

Trading Days

22

21


19


251

252


MIAX Futures ADV

4,843

9,405

-48.5 %

13,153

-63.2 %

12,989

12,654

2.7 %

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, MIAXdx, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Investors
investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media
media@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-december-and-full-year-2025-302655963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
