

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, announced the appointment of DD Dasgupta as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).



Dasgupta has over 25 years of experience in digital infrastructure, covering areas such as networking, cloud, servers, storage, and security. Since 2024, he has led Equinix's customer-focused product solutions as Vice President of Product and Solution Marketing. As CMO, he will report to Equinix Chief Customer and Revenue Officer Shane Paladin.



Before joining Equinix in 2024, Dasgupta led product management and marketing for Cisco's data center business. He previously served as the founding CMO of Avi Networks, helping the company grow from an early-stage startup to its acquisition by VMware. He also held leadership roles at Juniper Networks, HP, and Nortel Networks in marketing, product management, and software engineering.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.18 percent down at $1030.72.



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