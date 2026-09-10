

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), a food company, announced it has appointed Paul Kuehneman as chief accounting officer.



Kuehneman will lead the company's accounting and tax functions, helping improve coordination across the finance team. He will work closely with CFO Ash Bhumbla to support the company's financial strategy and operations.



Kuehneman has more than 30 years of experience at Hormel Foods. He most recently served as interim CFO and controller, helping the company manage an important leadership transition.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.88 percent down at $20.78.



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