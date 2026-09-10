Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) (the "Company") announces that, at the request of the Company, DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("DMCL") has resigned as auditor of the Company effective September 4, 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Crowe Mackay") as auditor of the Company effective September 4, 2026, to fill the resulting vacancy and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed the proposed change of auditor and recommended the appointment of Crowe Mackay. The Board of Directors approved the change of auditor and the appointment of Crowe Mackay. The Company's notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and Crowe Mackay, will be filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000-hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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