Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") would like to announce an agreement with AI Power Marketing Ltd. ("AIPM"), a company affiliated with ML Global Group (owner and publisher of MidasLetter.ca), for media services.

Pursuant to an advertising and media production agreement dated August 26, 2026, AIPM received a one-time fee of C$20,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement is for the creation of a video interview with Randy Turner, President & CEO of Independence Gold Corp., which will be distributed on YouTube.com/MidasLetter, Substack at midasletter.substack.com, various Midas Letter social accounts and Google Adwords.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and no stock options or other forms of equity compensation have been granted in connection with the engagement. AIPM is an arm's length party to the Company. AIPM and its employees and affiliates may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future in the ordinary course of business.

AIPM's advertising business activities are intended to provide information to market participants who are seeking information on Canadian publicly traded companies in the natural resource sector. Inquiries should be directed to midasletter@midasletter.ca.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company's main focus is the wholly-owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project, located in central British Columbia. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313932