Newport Gold Inc.: Newport Gold, Inc. Engages PCAOB-Registered Auditor as Part of Our Uplisting Strategy

Engagement Positions Company for Transition to the OTCQB and an Eventual Form 10 Registration Statement With the SEC - Sequential Steps Toward a Potential Future Listing to a Major Exchange

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG) ("Newport Gold" or the "Company"), a holding company whose operations are conducted primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries referred to as the NFI Empire, today announced that it has engaged a PCAOB-registered certified public accounting firm for the audit of its FYE December 31, 2025, and 2024 audited financial statements.

The audit engagement is the foundational first step of many in a sequenced plan to elevate the Company's trading venue and reporting status. Upon completion of the audit for FYE December 31, 2025, and 2024, the Company intends to make application for a change of trading venue from the OTCID market to the OTCQB Venture Market when it meets the eligibility requirements required by OTC Markets, Inc. Among other requirements, the OTCQB requires an initial $0.05 bid price and the inclusion of two independent directors and an audit committee (2 directors, the majority of which are independent). Qualification for the OTCQB is expected to enhance transparency, liquidity, and visibility for shareholders.

Following submission of the OTCQB application, the Company will begin the process of preparing and filing a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register its common stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In connection with the Form 10, the Company will also be required to complete the audit of the FYE financial statements for the three wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company acquired in March 2026 - ROI Dealership, LLC, NFI Holding, LLC and NFI Auctions, LLC, each a Pennsylvania limited liability company. Upon effectiveness of the Form 10, the Company will become a fully reporting issuer subject to the periodic and current reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

Together, these two steps are intended to establish the audited financial history, SEC reporting record, and governance infrastructure that national securities exchanges require of their listed companies. The Company's longer-term objective is to position itself for a potential uplisting to a national exchange such as The NASDAQ Capital Market or NYSE American, subject to meeting applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards, completion of SEC and OTC Markets review, and market conditions.

"Engaging a PCAOB-registered firm for the audit of the Company's financial statements is the solid foundation for everything that follows," said Chris Nichols, Executive Chairman of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Once the audit is complete, our path is clear and deliberate: first, we complete the remaining corporate governance requirements to apply for move to the OTCQB Venture Market; second, we start the process for the preparation to file Form 10 Registration Statement to become a fully reporting SEC issuer. Each step builds on the one before it and brings Newport Gold closer to the standards a national exchange such as NASDAQ requires."

About Newport Gold, Inc.

Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG) is a North East, Pennsylvania-based holding company focused on high-growth opportunities through its operating subsidiary NFI Empire. NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is a custom automotive company specializing in exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and the integration of traditional and digital automotive expertise. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/newport-gold-inc.-otcid-nwpg-engages-pcaob-registered-auditor-as-part-of-our-upli-1219598