The ECB continues to tighten monetary policy, but the gold rally shows no signs of slowing down! Rising interest rates are typically considered poison for non-interest-bearing precious metals. Yet, in the current stagflationary environment, driven by the Middle East conflict and oil prices above USD 100, investors are turning even more to gold as the ultimate safe haven. Goldman Sachs has already raised its oil price target to USD 120 per barrel, which is massively fueling inflationary pressure and, consequently, the ECB's pressure to raise interest rates. But where does capital flee when the ground is burning? Welcome to Nevada, the epicentre of the modern gold rush, which accounts for 70% of US production and offers maximum political stability. While industry giants like Newmont and Barrick are just now settling their dispute, one agile player is stealing the show: Lahontan Gold Corp. (ISIN: CA50732M1014 | TSX-V: LG | FRA: Y2F | WKN: A3DKKY). The company is the perfect combination of speed and security. While others will still be drilling for years to come, CEO Kimberly Ann is out of the starting blocks with her flagship Santa Fe Project. The first ounces will start flowing as early as 2027. Recent drilling is already providing the final data for environmental permits, and a new resource estimate is imminent. The best part for investors: with a fully funded cash position through 2027, there is no risk of dilutive capital increases, while value systematically climbs with follow-up drilling. The world is shaking, and Lahontan is sitting right on top of a gold vein in Nevada. Meanwhile, JPMorgan is countering with a target of USD 6,000 for gold by the end of 2026-wow, that tops the January highs all over again! And the good news for newcomers: this story is just getting started!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...