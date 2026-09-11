

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ageas SA/NV,(AGES.BR, AGESY), a Belgian insurance group, on Friday completed the sale of its 30.95% stake in Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad to Maybank for 1.1 billion euros in cash.



The transaction generated a net capital gain after tax of 464 million euros.



The deal values 100% of Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad at 3.5 billion euros, implying a price-to-book ratio of about 2x based on 2025 IFRS equity.



The transaction is expected to add 23 percentage points to the company's Solvency II ratio and increase the group's financial flexibility.



On Thursday, Ageas closed trading 0.20% higher at EUR 73.95 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.



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