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WKN: 878925 | ISIN: US47109U1043 | Ticker-Symbol: JSM
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:02
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
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JAPAN SMALLER CAPITALIZATION FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,66010,87410:10
10,66210,87610:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 22:36 Uhr
29 Leser
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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the "Fund") announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at the offices of Nomura Asset Management U.S.A., Inc., 309 West 49th Street, New York, N.Y. 10019, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time on November 19, 2026. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Meeting is September 28, 2026.

The Fund invests primarily in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. The Manager of the Fund is Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc., which is based in New York. Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. is a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the Investment Adviser to the Fund.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contact: Maria R. Premole
1-800-833-0018
JOFInvestorRelations@nomura-asset.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.