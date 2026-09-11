Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review for August 2026: Net sales 19.3 million euros

11.9.2026 15:00:09 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc

Other information disclosed according to stock exchange rules

11 September 2026 at 3.00 pm EET

Gofore Plc's Business Review for August 2026: Net sales 19.3 million euros

Gofore's net sales were 19.3 (14.7) million euros in August 2026. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 231.4 million euros. At the end of August, the Group employed a total of 1,879 (1,373) people.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"Net sales in August were 19.3 (14.7) million euros. Organic growth accelerated in Finland, amounting in total to four percent compared to August last year. Our number of employees increased by 17 experts and there were as many as 48 new starters in August, some of which started during the month and cannot be fully seen in the August full-time equivalent number. The number of working days in August was the same as last year.

In August, we won important agreements from existing customers. Gofore was selected among the top three suppliers for the national railway VR Group's framework agreement for backend development services. This strengthens our position in the transport and infrastructure sector. The agreement provides an opportunity for long-term cooperation in the development of VR's digital services and systems and lays the foundation for additional growth. According to our estimate, the agreement will generate around 3 million euros in net sales for Gofore over the next six years.

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has decided to exercise the three-year option period in its agreement with us concerning the service package for identity and access management. This is a vote of confidence in our ability to deliver business-critical services and support the agency's long-term digitalisation. If the service order volume remains at its current level, the agreement is estimated to bring us around 2.1 million euros in net sales over three years.

Among the good news in August is also Tampere University's AI platform procurement, in which Gofore was chosen as the sole partner to develop the university's AI platform and the AI solutions implemented on it. The cooperation covers the platform's architecture and technology development, the implementation of AI solutions, and the long-term development and maintenance of related processes and governance and operating models.

The sale of the Product Design & Technical Documentation business to CoE Group, which we announced in June, was completed as planned on 1 September 2026. The effects of the transaction on net sales (LTM 8.2 million euros) and headcount (107) will be visible in the figures for September. Information on the other financial impacts was provided in our interim report for January-June on 18 August 2026."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited. Key figures from the Esentri AG acquisition are included in the Group's figures as of the closing date, 2 January 2026.

Month



Net sales, MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of

employees

at end of period No. of working

days in Finland Own capacity,

FTE Sub-

contracting, FTE January 18.7 (15.6) 227.9 1,892 (1,470) 20 (21) 1,767 (1,387) 180 (148) February 19.3 (14.8) 228.3 1,889 (1,470) 20 (20) 1,765 (1,381) 185 (144) March 22.1 (16.1) 230.0 1,887 (1,469) 22 (21) 1,775 (1,379) 181 (150) April 19.8 (15.5) 229.7 1,885 (1,470) 20 (20) 1,771 (1,388) 186 (163) May 19.1 (15.5) 229.1 1,882 (1,472) 19 (20) 1,773 (1,381) 178 (163) June 19.6 (13.2) 231.0 1,878 (1,390) 21 (20) 1,769 (1,313) 165 (149) July 8.5 (5.8) 230.6 1,862 (1,380) 23 (23) 1,759 (1,304) 89 (72) August 19.3 (14.7) 231.4 1,879 (1,373) 21 (21) 1,766 (1,298) 151 (149)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly Business Review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant Interim Reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2026 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Further information:



Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Contacts

Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of some 1,800 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 24 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our net sales were 191.4 million euros in 2025. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.