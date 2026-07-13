Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review for June 2026: Net sales 19.6 million euros

13.7.2026 09:29:59 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc

Other information disclosed according to stock exchange rules

13 July 2026 at 9.30 am EET

Gofore Plc's Business Review for June 2026: Net sales 19.6 million euros

Gofore's net sales were 19.6 (13.2) million euros in June 2026. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 231.0 million euros. At the end of June, the Group employed a total of 1,878 (1,390) people.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"June net sales reached 19.6 (13.2) million euros. Organic growth compared to last year's June was 11.1 percent, and organic growth for the second quarter will reach 1.8 percent. There was one more working day in June than last year, and the utilisation rate remained steady compared to May. Subcontracting capacity was lower than in other months, as is typical for the summer season.

June included important successes in our key areas of expertise as well as a strategic decision regarding our focus on them. In terms of sales, the most significant win was the extensive four-year framework agreement for IT expert services within the administrative sector of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, to which we were selected. The procurement by the National Land Survey of Finland includes the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Natural Resources Institute Finland, and the Finnish Food Authority.

Each agency within the administrative sector that signed up for the procurement will make its own framework agreement. We participated in five out of six sub-areas in the tendering process and were selected as a supplier for all of them. The total value of these sub-areas is 255 million euros, of which Gofore's calculated share, based on dividing the total value by the number of suppliers, is 31.4 million euros.

In June, we also secured entirely new type of work for a familiar client. Valtori selected Gofore for its testing consulting framework agreement for three years with a two-year extension option, as well as for the identity and access management expert services framework agreement for two years with two one-year extension options. The total value of these new partnerships for us is 11-13 million euros for the entire agreement period including optional years.

The continuation of strong partnerships is at least as important as winning new business. The University of Helsinki selected us as one of four agile development expert partners for a four-year framework agreement, with Gofore's share amounting to around three million euros.

In June, we announced that we had found a good home for our Product Design & Technical Documentation business. CoE Group will acquire this operation, which employs around 120 experts, once Huld's demerger is implemented. Our customers will continue to receive comprehensive services under the cooperation agreement signed with CoE Group. Once the transaction is completed, its impact on capacity will be reflected for the first time in the September business review. The transaction will also be addressed, where applicable, in the interim report for January-June, which will be published on 18 August 2026."

More on the Land Survey of Finland's frame agreement:

https://gofore.com/en/news/inside-information-national-land-survey-of-finland-selected-gofore-as-a-partner-for-an-extensive-it-expert-services-framework-arrangement/

More on the Product Design & Technical Documentation divestment:

https://gofore.com/uutiset/gofore-myy-huld-yrityskaupan-mukana-tulleen-tuotesuunnitteluliiketoiminnan-coe-groupille/

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited. Key figures from the Esentri AG acquisition are included in the Group's figures as of the closing date, 2 January 2026.

Month

2026



Net sales,

MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of

employees

at end of period No. of working

days in Finland Own capacity,

FTE Sub-

contracting,

FTE January 18.7 (15.6) 227.9 1,892 (1,470) 20 (21) 1,767 (1,387) 180 (148) February 19.3 (14.8) 228.3 1,889 (1,470) 20 (20) 1,765 (1,381) 185 (144) March 22.1 (16.1) 230.0 1,887 (1,469) 22 (21) 1,775 (1,379) 181 (150) April 19.8 (15.5) 229.7 1,885 (1,470) 20 (20) 1,771 (1,388) 186 (163) May 19.1 (15.5) 229.1 1,882 (1,472) 19 (20) 1,773 (1,381) 178 (163) June 19.6 (13.2) 231.0 1,878 (1,390) 21 (20) 1,769 (1,313) 165 (149)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly Business Review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant Interim Reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2026 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/. Gofore's Half-year Report 2026 will be published on 18 August 2026.

Further information:



Mikael Nylund. CEO. Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com







Contacts

Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of nearly 1,900 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 26 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our net sales were 191.4 million euros in 2025. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.