Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review for May 2026: Net sales 19.1 million euros

12.6.2026 12:35:12 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc

Other information disclosed according to stock exchange rules

12 June 2026 at 12.35 pm EET

Gofore Plc's Business Review for May 2026: Net sales 19.1 million euros

Gofore's net sales was 19.1 (15.5) million euros in May 2026. The 12-month pro forma net sales was 229.1 million euros. At the end of May, the Group employed a total of 1,882 (1,472) people.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"May net sales was 19.1 (15.5) million euros. Throughout the spring, we have seen employee attrition related to updating our capabilities, even though the small change in the number of personnel and our own capacity does not clearly indicate this. There was one less working day in May compared to last year, and the utilisation rate remained at the same level as the previous month.

In May, we once again secured promising new sales. Our long-term client, the City of Helsinki, selected us as one of the partners for management consulting services, under an agreement lasting two years with two optional years. Our cooperation includes strategic planning and management, development of operating models and processes, as well as organisational development.

The use of artificial intelligence in the machinery industry continues. Recent achievements in our Intelligent Industry sector include the expansion of the collaboration introduced in last autumn's interim report on developing Valtra's Talking Tractor AI application towards its launch. In this innovation, telematics data guides the driver to operate more economically and use the tractor more intelligently, for example by displaying the tractor's manuals, completed tasks, fuel consumption, idle times, and by explaining device error codes.

Industrial customers are also increasingly interested in the use of AI for testing and quality assurance, and in May we received a new order related to this from an existing customer. Testing and quality assurance performed with AI is many times faster than manual processes, which helps end customers and their resellers improve their processes.

The DACH team won an important framework agreement with EnBW (Energie Baden-Württemberg AG). EnBW is the third largest energy company in Germany, operating mainly in southern Germany and is a significant player in both traditional and renewable energy production. The agreement period is four years, and based on the number of working days tendered, its value could, in our estimation, be several million, even up to five million euros per year. This is a significant new customer for Gofore DACH.

Our next financial report will be the June review, published in July. I wish all investors and media representatives a very good summer."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited. Key figures from the Esentri AG acquisition are included in the Group's figures as of the closing date, 2 January 2026.

Month



Net sales,

MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of employees

at end of period No. of working days

in Finland Own capacity,

FTE Sub-

contracting, FTE January 18.7 (15.6) 227.9 1,892 (1,470) 20 (21) 1,767 (1,387) 180 (148) February 19.3 (14.8) 228.3 1,889 (1,470) 20 (20) 1,765 (1,381) 185 (144) March 22.1 (16.1) 230.0 1,887 (1,469) 22 (21) 1,775 (1,379) 181 (150) April 19.8 (15.5) 229.7 1,885 (1,470) 20 (20) 1,771 (1,388) 186 (163) May 19.1 (15.5) 229.1 1,882 (1,472) 19 (20) 1,773 (1,381) 178 (163)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly Business Review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant Interim Reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2026 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/. Gofore's Half-year Report 2026 will be published on 18 August 2026.

Further information:



Mikael Nylund

CEO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com







Contacts

Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of nearly 1,900 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 26 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our net sales were 191.4 million euros in 2025. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.