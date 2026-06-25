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WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 09:17
9,650 Euro
-0,72 % -0,070
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,02010,08014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Gofore Oyj: Inside information: National Land Survey of Finland selected Gofore as a partner for an extensive IT expert services framework arrangement

25.6.2026 13:30:10 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Oyj
Stock exchange release
Inside information
25 June 2026 at 1.30 pm EET

Inside information: National Land Survey of Finland selected Gofore as a partner for an extensive IT expert services framework arrangement

Gofore has been selected as a partner for an extensive IT expert services framework arrangement covering the administrative branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, under which each of the agencies that registered for the procurement will enter into its own framework agreement. The procurement by the National Land Survey of Finland includes the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Finnish Food Authority.

Gofore participated in the tendering for five of the six areas and was selected as a supplier for all five. The contract period of the framework agreements included in the arrangement is 48 months. The total value of the five areas for which Gofore was selected as a supplier is EUR 255 million. Gofore's calculated share of the procurement is estimated at EUR 31.4 million. The estimate has been calculated by dividing the total value by the number of suppliers.

For Gofore, the IT expert services arrangement covers the following areas:

  • Application development and maintenance (8 selected suppliers; Gofore Finland Oy ranked 1st)

  • Cloud services (6 selected suppliers; Gofore Finland Oy ranked 1st)

  • Quality assurance (6 selected suppliers; Gofore Finland Oy ranked 1st)

  • IT expert services (12 selected suppliers; Gofore Lead Oy ranked 2nd)

  • Overall procurement of IT services (8 selected suppliers; Gofore Finland Oy ranked 1st)

The services will be ordered partly through simplified tendering and partly according to a priority arrangement. The framework agreement does not include a minimum purchase obligation, nor does it grant the selected framework agreement suppliers exclusive rights to provide the IT expert services covered by the framework agreement. Gofore received the procurement decision today, 25 June 2026, and the decision will become legally valid after the appeal period under the Act on Public Procurement has ended.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of nearly 1,900 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 26 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our net sales were 191.4 million euros in 2025. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Contacts

  • Elina Mattila, Insight & Communications Lead, +358503039564, elina.mattila@gofore.com
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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