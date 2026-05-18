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WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Stuttgart
18.05.26 | 13:31
10,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,86011,26013:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review for April 2026: April net sales 19.8 million euros

18.5.2026 13:00:01 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc
Other information disclosed according to stock exchange rules
18 May 2026 at 1.00 pm EET

Gofore Plc's Business Review for April 2026: April net sales 19.8 million euros

Gofore's net sales were 19.8 (15.5) million euros in April 2026. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 229.7 million euros. At the end of April, the Group employed a total of 1,885 (1,470) people.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"April's net sales were 19.8 (15.5) million euros. The number of personnel and capacity remained at the March level. Easter reduced the number of working days compared to March, but not compared to April of the previous year.

Gofore has been selected as one of three strategic application development partners for CSC's Digivisio project. The contract is estimated to be worth 16-25 million euros, and our share of the value is approximately 35%. The two-year contract also includes a two-year option period. The appeal period for this recent procurement is still ongoing.

The Finnish Patent and Registration Office has chosen us as their partner for cyber and information security expert services. The value of the six-year contract for us is about 7.2 million euros.

The DACH team, which was strengthened by the acquisition of Esentri in January, has made an excellent start in building a community of over 200 experts. The team's management structures and processes have been unified, and collaboration has become tangible in tools and practices. Integration has of course been supported with strong change management. Best of all, the growth-oriented atmosphere of the new team is very positive."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited. Key figures from the Esentri AG acquisition are included in the Group's figures as of the closing date, 2 January 2026.

Month

Net sales,
MEUR

Net sales,
last 12 mos
pro forma (LTM)

Number of
employees
at end of period

No. of working
days in Finland

Own capacity,
FTE

Sub-
contracting, FTE

January

18.7 (15.6)

227.9

1,892 (1,470)

20 (21)

1,767 (1,387)

180 (148)

February

19.3 (14.8)

228.3

1,889 (1,470)

20 (20)

1,765 (1,381)

185 (144)

March

22.1 (16.1)

230.0

1,887 (1,469)

22 (21)

1,775 (1,379)

181 (150)

April

19.8 (15.5)

229.7

1,885 (1,470)

20 (20)

1,771 (1,388)

186 (163)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly Business Review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant Interim Reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2026 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Further information:


Mikael Nylund. CEO. Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Contacts

  • Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is a European consultancy, technology, and solutions company. We are pioneers in combining the tangible and digital worlds, as well as technological opportunities with changes in human behavior. Our experts help our customers look beyond today's immediate and obvious needs. We are building a safe, functioning, and a responsible society and industry with their products and services. Gofore consists of nearly 1,900 experts in business, AI adoption, transformation, and the design and development of products and digital services, operating across 26 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Czechia, Estonia, and Spain. Our net sales were 191.4 million euros in 2025. Gofore Plc's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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