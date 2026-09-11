Boehringer Ingelheim: From Paper to Pixels: How Digitalization in Healthcare Can Benefit Rural Communities

In Argentina, employees from Boehringer Ingelheim partnered with doctors to bring digital healthcare solutions to remote communities, improving the quality and follow-up of medical records to transform patient consultations.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Many remote communities lack access to quality healthcare for various reasons, a major one being the reliance on paper medical records. In Argentina, doctors struggled to keep track of patients' medical records to provide consistent care across vast distances. This compromised the quality of consultations, as records were often incomplete or scattered. Digitalization in healthcare can address these challenges and ensure personal data security.

In collaboration with La Higuera, a non-profit organization committed to delivering primary healthcare services to rural communities, a team from Boehringer has been working to replace paper records with a digital solution to streamline and improve medical consultations.

Achieving impact with digitalization in healthcare

By digitizing patient records and securely managing healthcare data, the teams not only streamline processes and save thousands of sheets of paper each year. Most importantly, the project significantly improves patient medical tracking in isolated areas.

"We noticed that all patient records were being kept on paper, and these papers had to travel many kilometers. This posed a great risk to maintaining accurate patient medical histories," explains Eduardo Sorlino, General Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim. To support the initiative, 20 volunteers from Boehringer contributed their time and expertise, including the donation of two computers and specialized software development.

Read the whole piece on Imagine - Boehringer Ingelheim's sustainability story hub.

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SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-paper-to-pixels-how-digitalization-in-healthcare-can-benefit-rur-1219770