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WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.26 | 16:10
5,860 US-Dollar
+4,83 % +0,270
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2026 16:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FatPipe Networks: ROTH Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on FatPipe with a BUY at $8.00

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company") today announced that ROTH Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") has initiated independent equity research coverage on the Company with a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target.

"We are pleased to see ROTH initiate coverage of FatPipe. We believe this reflects growing recognition of the strength of our technology, the importance of network resiliency and cybersecurity in today's environment, and the value we are working to create for our shareholders ", said Vikrant Ragula, VP of Investor Relations and Corp Dev.

The rating, price target, estimates, and opinions expressed in the report are solely those of ROTH Capital Partners and its research analyst. FatPipe does not endorse or adopt the report's conclusions, forecasts, or recommendations.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered software-defined wide area networking, or SD-WAN, and hybrid WAN solutions that enable enterprises and service providers to manage traffic across multiple network connections without requiring cooperation from internet service providers. FatPipe also offers cybersecurity and network monitoring solutions designed for the same customer base. The Company holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking technologies.

FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow FatPipe on X at @FatPipe_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or similar expressions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may be difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or other circumstances.

Company Contact

Vikrant Ragula
VP of Investor Relations and Corp Dev.
+1 801.683.5656 ext. 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roth-capital-partners-initiates-coverage-on-fatpipe-nasdaq-fatn-w-1219775

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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