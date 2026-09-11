VASRO has published an update report on Ainos, Inc. following two company announcements: a dataset milestone on 13 August and three Japanese robotics patents on 9 September.

Both announcements measure the same thing: what Ainos owns.

On 13 August, Ainos reported that its AI Nose dataset had passed approximately 878 million real-world data points, against approximately 613 million on 21 July. The company describes the difference as 265 million added in 23 days, an increase of approximately 43%.

At that pace, VASRO expects the count to pass 1 billion soon, if it has not already done so. The estimate is VASRO's own and rests only on the two figures the company has published.

On 9 September, Ainos announced three Japanese patents covering electronic noses integrated with robots, and put its portfolio at 124 patent assets worldwide.

Japan Patent Office records as at 10 September show one of the three as a granted patent in force. The other two have been approved by the examiner and await registration. The same inventions also carry granted patents in Taiwan and pending applications in the United States, Korea and Germany.

All three titles name the robot itself, and Ainos states that it does not intend to manufacture robots. VASRO reads that as a component and licensing position rather than a product one.

Both releases stop short of a price. The dataset carries no disclosed value, the patents no disclosed licensee, and the planned 1,400-system deployment no published installed count.

VASRO's view is that the asset side of Ainos is now visible and, in the case of the Japanese patents, checkable in a public register. The next test remains a customer who pays, and keeps paying. Third-quarter results are due in mid-November.

Access the Update, 11 September 2026