Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Secures Three Japanese Robotics Patents, Advancing Chemical Perception for the Physical AI Era

New patents cover electronic nose integration with robotics, expanding Ainos' portfolio of 124 patent assets worldwide across chips, sensing architectures, chemical molecules and real-world applications

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that it has secured three new Japanese patents covering AI Nose technologies and their integration with robotic systems.

The newly granted patents cover gas exchange, rapid chemical detection and electronic nose integration with robots:

Electronic nose with gas exchange system and robot equipped with electronic nose

Electronic nose and robot capable of rapid detection

Electronic nose for rapid detection and robot equipped with electronic nose

The patents expand Ainos' intellectual property portfolio as artificial intelligence increasingly moves beyond digital environments and into the physical world through robots, autonomous machines and other Physical AI systems.

AI Is Moving Into the Physical World - and Machines Need New Senses

Robotics is rapidly emerging as a major frontier for artificial intelligence.

Technology companies and robotics developers worldwide are investing in Physical AI-the convergence of AI models, sensors, computing and machines capable of perceiving, reasoning and acting in real-world environments.

NVIDIA, for example, has significantly expanded its Physical AI and robotics ecosystem in 2026, spanning robot foundation models, simulation, data infrastructure and edge computing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also predicted that the number of humanoid robots worldwide could exceed one billion within the next decade, illustrating the potential scale envisioned by some industry leaders for the emerging robotics economy.

For Ainos, this transition raises a fundamental question: How will intelligent machines understand the parts of the physical world they cannot see, hear or touch?

Robots increasingly use vision, audio, touch and motion to understand and interact with their surroundings. Yet another vast layer of real-world information remains difficult for machines to perceive: the chemical environment.

Odors, gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other chemical signals carry information across industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring, healthcare, safety and everyday environments.

Ainos is developing technology designed to make this chemical information machine-readable.

Building a Chemical Perception Layer for Robotics

Ainos positions its AI Nose as a Physical Edge Node designed to capture chemical signals directly from real-world environments.

These nodes can generate Real-World Chemical Data that AI models can analyze and learn from, creating a pathway from chemical sensing toward broader Chemical Intelligence.

The three newly granted Japanese patents extend this technology strategy directly into robotics.

As machines learn to see, hear, touch and act, Ainos is working to add another dimension of perception: the ability to sense and interpret the chemical world.

Ainos does not intend to manufacture robots. Instead, the Company is developing technologies that could serve as a Chemical Perception Layer for robots, autonomous machines and other Physical AI systems.

The world is building robots. Ainos is building their ability to perceive the chemical world.

124 Patent Assets Across Multiple Layers of the Technology Stack

With the latest additions, Ainos has now secured 124 patent assets worldwide.

Rather than focusing its intellectual property on a single device or product, Ainos has built a multi-layer patent portfolio spanning chips, core technology principles, device and system architectures, sensing technologies, chemical molecules and applications.

This portfolio covers multiple layers of the Company's technology stack-from foundational technologies and chemical sensing to AI-enabled applications and Chemical Intelligence.

The three newly granted Japanese patents add Robotics × Chemical Perception to this broader intellectual property framework.

As Physical AI expands into industrial, infrastructure, healthcare and other real-world environments, Ainos believes chemical perception could become an important additional dimension in how intelligent machines understand and interact with their surroundings.

From AI Nose to Chemical Intelligence

"Robotics is becoming one of the key ways AI is moving into the physical world, but machines still perceive only part of the environment around them," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "Cameras can see. Microphones can hear. Sensors can detect touch and motion. But enormous amounts of real-world information exist in chemical signals that machines have historically had limited ability to interpret."

"Our strategy is not simply to build an electronic nose. It is to build Chemical Intelligence for the physical world. Over the years, we have built intellectual property across chips, core technology principles, device architectures, sensing technologies, chemical molecules and AI applications. These three Japanese robotics patents represent another step toward our larger objective: enabling machines to perceive and ultimately understand the chemical world."

Ainos intends to continue advancing its AI Nose deployments, expanding its Real-World Chemical Data foundation and developing its Chemical Intelligence technologies as it works toward establishing a chemical perception layer for Physical AI.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) develops AI-powered sensing and environmental technologies that connect digital intelligence with the physical world. Through AI Nose, ScentAI, Chemical Intelligence and Atmosphere Engine, Ainos is building technologies designed to enable machines to sense, understand, predict and ultimately respond to chemical and environmental changes in real-world environments. The Company is advancing these technologies across smart manufacturing, semiconductor, AI infrastructure, healthcare and other high-value applications. Follow Ainos on X ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date. Visit media room https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

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ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-secures-three-japanese-robotics-patents-advancing-chemical-1218530