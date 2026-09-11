

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's Husqvarna AB (HSQVY.PK, HUSQ-B.ST, HUSQ_A.ST, HUSQ_B.ST) announced on Friday that it has become the first robotics company to receive conditional approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for foreign-produced advanced robotic lawn mowers.



The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau granted approval on September 9, 2026, for four Husqvarna Automower platforms, the Husqvarna Automower 305V iQ, 310V iQ, 420V iQ and 440V iQ, which are expected to launch in the United States in 2027. The models are exempt from the FCC's Covered List of equipment deemed to pose national security risks.



On the OTC Markets, shares of Husqvarna are currently losing 3.27 percent, changing hands at $7.69.



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