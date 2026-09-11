Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Copper Intersects 30.23 Metres Grading 1.5% CuEq, including 3.55 Metres at 9.4% CuEq and 1.2-Metre Interval at 15.8% CuEq, 100 Metres Vertical Step-Out from Historical Intersects

First assay results received from the Company's Phase II diamond drilling program at the Adelita Project confirm high-grade, multi-horizon copper-silver-gold skarn mineralization at Cerro Grande

Hole AG-CG-PH2-002 intersected 30.23 metres grading 1.5% CuEq (0.83% Cu, 47.3 g/t Ag, 0.40 g/t Au) from 146.70 metres, including 3.55 metres grading 9.4% CuEq (5.26% Cu, 311.8 g/t Ag, 2.22 g/t Au), and a 1.20-metre interval of 15.8% CuEq (9.84% Cu, 638 g/t Ag, 0.95 g/t Au) (see table below)

The high-grade core also carries locally anomalous zinc, up to 1.88% Zn within the 1.20-metre interval, coincident with peak copper-silver-gold grades and interpreted to reflect a sphalerite component of the skarn assemblage

Mineralization was logged within skarn and, for the first time in the program, within an andesitic porphyry intrusion hosting chalcopyrite; the garnet-dominant skarn assemblage with bornite, chalcopyrite and abundant chalcocite suggests the hole may be approaching the proximal part of the mineralizing system

AG-CG-PH2-002 has since been completed at a final depth of 661.80 metres, ending in fresh granodiorite interpreted to lie below the prospective limestone package; assays remain pending below 179 metres, where a further 40.40 metres of visually mineralized core has been logged between 179 and 301 metres and submitted for analysis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ALGR)(OTCID:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) reports the first assay results from its Phase II diamond drilling program at the Cerro Grande skarn discovery, part of the Company's Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico. Hole AG-CG-PH2-002 intersected 30.23 metres grading 1.5% copper-equivalent ("CuEq") from 146.70 metres, including a 3.55-metre high-grade core grading 9.4% CuEq and a 1.20-metre interval grading 15.8% CuEq, confirming continuity of the high-grade, multi-horizon skarn system previously reported from Phase I drilling.

Figure 1 - Hole AG-CG-PH2-002 garnet skarn with massive chalcocite intersection 158.35m to 164.35m

The intercept was returned from the second hole of the campaign at the Adelita project, which is designed to systematically expand the Cerro Grande discovery along the 2.5-kilometre magnetic corridor identified by the Company's recently completed drone magnetic survey (see news release dated May 28, 2026). AG-CG-PH2-002 has since been completed at a final depth of 661.80 metres, with assays still pending below 179 metres, and the adjacent hole AG-CG-PH2-003, collared to test the corridor along strike, also has assays pending.

João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper, commented: "This is the result we were drilling for - high-grade copper 100 metres closer to surface than anything we intersected in the first campaign: 30.23 metres at 1.5% copper equivalent, including a 1.20-metre interval at 15.8% copper equivalent, in garnet skarn carrying bornite, chalcopyrite and abundant chalcocite. Finding grade of this tenor well above the Phase I intercepts adds a new, shallower zone to Cerro Grande and materially expands the mineralized footprint we are now targeting. The hole also pinned the base of the prospective limestone package on this section, which sharpens our targeting and, with plenty more ground still to test and assays pending both in this hole and in the following holes, we believe we have only begun to define the scale of this system.

¹ CuEq% is calculated as [Cu% + (Au g/t × 0.9816) + (Ag g/t × 0.0140)] × 80%, using metal prices of US$5.20/lb Cu, US$3,500/oz Au and US$50/oz Ag and an assumed 80% metallurgical recovery of copper, gold and silver, and excludes any zinc credit. Metallurgical recoveries have not yet been established for the Adelita Project; the 80% recovery assumption is for illustrative purposes only and actual future recoveries may differ. Reported intervals are drill-indicated (downhole) lengths; true widths have not yet been determined. The 30.23-metre interval comprises 29 individual half-core samples.

² The high-grade core also returned locally anomalous zinc, up to 1.88% Zn within the 1.20-metre interval, coincident with the peak copper-silver-gold grades, and interpreted to reflect a sphalerite component within the skarn assemblage. No metallurgical testwork has been completed for the Adelita Project, and it has not yet been determined whether this zinc endowment is recoverable, or whether it would represent a byproduct credit or a penalty element within a copper-gold-silver concentrate. Zinc has not been included in the CuEq figures reported herein.

Figure 2 - Plan view of the Cerro Grande drill target corridor showing hole AG-CG-PH2-002 (assays reported herein), AG-CG-PH2-003 (assays pending), historic drilling, and the interpreted copper skarn horizon along the granodiorite-limestone contact. The system remains open to the northwest, west and southeast.

Figure 3 - Cross-section (looking north) through AG-CG-PH2-002 showing the down-hole position of the 146.70-176.93 metre mineralized interval within the limestone host rock, proximal to the interpreted feeder intrusion and granodiorite-limestone contact. Mineralization remains open up-dip (northwest) and along strike; AG-CG-PH2-002 passed out of the limestone package into granodiorite below the mineralized interval and was completed at 661.80 metres.

Relationship to Historic Drilling

The AG-CG-PH2-002 intercept extends the high-grade, multi-horizon character of the Cerro Grande skarn system 100 metres above the mineralization previously reported from Phase I drilling, which returned 36.00 metres grading above 1.0% copper and 14.79 metres grading 1.4% copper within a broader mineralized interval (see news release).

As shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3, AG-CG-PH2-002 was collared within the established Cerro Grande drill footprint, in proximity to historic holes CGDD-10-004, CGDD-10-005, AD-22-0028 and AG-GC-001 through AG-GC-004, and was oriented to test the skarn system above and below the depths reached by that historic drilling. The 146.70-176.93 metre (Figure 1) mineralized interval lies 100 metres above the mineralization intersected by AG-GC-002 from the first drilling campaign (Figure 2 and Figure 3), indicating that high-grade mineralization is shallower than previously recognized, hosted in garnet-rich skarn with abundant chalcocite (Figure 4). (See nes release dated April 2, 2026, for Phase I drill results).

Figure 4 - High Grade Chalcocite in garnet rich skarn

The system also remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast, and at depth, as shown in Figure 2. True widths of the historic and current intercepts have not been determined, and a direct metre-for-metre comparison between AG-CG-PH2-002 and specific historic holes has not been established.

Drilling Details and Geology of AG-CG-PH2-002

AG-CG-PH2-002 was planned on top of the Cerro Grande mountain and drilled steeply into the system from a collar at 738,897 mE / 2,961,802 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N), at an elevation of 582 metres above sea level, with an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of 80 degrees. The hole was expected to intersect known mineralization at 250 metres; copper mineralization was instead encountered 100 metres above the expected mineralized zone. The hole has been completed at a final depth of 661.80 metres, short of its 700-metre planned depth. Skarn, hornfels and limestone continue to approximately 312 metres downhole, below which the hole entered granodiorite and remained in fresh, essentially unmineralized granodiorite to the end of hole. On that basis the Company interprets AG-CG-PH2-002 to have passed out of the prospective limestone package, and drilling was terminated rather than advanced to the planned 700 metres.

The mineralization in the skarn horizon occurs within massive brown garnet-dominant skarn (garnet > pyroxene), which the Company interprets as a high-temperature prograde skarn subsequently overprinted by a Cu-rich mineralizing event. The association of garnet-dominant skarn with bornite, chalcopyrite and abundant chalcocite suggests the drill hole may be approaching the proximal part of the mineralizing system, or a major hydrothermal fluid conduit. Contacts are expected to become progressively more diffuse with depth as drilling approaches closer to source.

Phase II Drilling Campaign Progress

Three further holes have been advanced along the magnetic corridor since AG-CG-PH2-002: AG-CG-PH2-003, logged to 634.50 metres and ongoing; AG-CG-PH2-004, logged and terminated at 411.15 metres; and AG-CG-PH2-005, logged to 299.75 metres and ongoing. Assays for all three are pending.

AG-CG-PH2-003 was collared at 738,994 E / 2,961,792 N (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N) at an elevation of 490 metres, with an azimuth of 251 degrees and a dip of 55 degrees. Originally planned to 450 metres, the hole has been extended to a new planned end-of-hole depth of 800 metres after continuing to intersect limestone and skarn below the planned end of hole. Copper mineralization was logged from approximately 165.70 to 287.50 metres as covellite, bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite, native copper and chrysocolla in garnet exoskarn, intermittently and with less strength between 323 and 592 metres, and, significantly, below 600 metres, where chalcopyrite with covellite and bornite occurs in magnetite-rich skarn from 624.45 to 634.50 metres. In total, 137.46 metres of visually mineralized core has been logged, extending the mineralized footprint over 250 metres west of the mineralization intersected in AG-GC-002 during the Phase I campaign. The deep intersection has materially improved the geological team's understanding of the system, and work is underway to define possible new northwest-southeast mineralized structures that may control additional skarn bodies along the corridor.

AG-CG-PH2-004 was collared at 738,902 mE / 2,961,798 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N) at an elevation of 568 metres, with an azimuth of 128 degrees and a dip of 66 degrees and was terminated at 411.15 metres. A broad upper mineralized interval from approximately 94.00 to 192.30 metres carries bornite, covellite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and chrysocolla in garnet skarn and hornfels. Below 258 metres, a magnetite-rich domain extending to approximately 332.00 metres carries up to 50 percent magnetite with an estimated one percent copper sulfides as chalcopyrite, bornite, covellite and chalcocite, the same association logged below 600 metres in AG-CG-PH2-003. In total, 83.49 metres of visually mineralized core has been logged.

AG-CG-PH2-005 was collared at 738,897 mE / 2,961,802 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N) at an elevation of 582 metres, is planned to a total depth of 650 metres and has been logged to 299.75 metres. Mineralization was logged from approximately 112.50 to 178.40 metres, carrying covellite in patches of up to approximately three percent with chalcocite, bismuthinite, trace chalcopyrite and chrysocolla, and again from approximately 189.85 to 239.15 metres and from 275.15 to 298.75 metres. In total, 76.00 metres of visually mineralized core has been logged.

All mineralization descriptions and percentages reported for AG-CG-PH2-003, AG-CG-PH2-004 and AG-CG-PH2-005 are visual estimates from core logging, have not been confirmed by assay, and may differ materially from assay results. Sampling and analysis are in progress, and results will be disclosed once received and verified. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated for the Adelita Project, and the Company cautions that mineralization intersected in drilling is not necessarily indicative of any mineral resource, or of economic viability.

About the Phase II Program

The Phase II program is being executed by Major Drilling Group International Inc. and is designed to expand the high-grade Cerro Grande skarn discovery while testing multiple new targets across the broader Adelita system, including the maiden Cerro Potrero South and Las Trancas programs (see news release dated May 28, 2026). Drilling at Cerro Grande is planned to total approximately 7,200 metres across 15 holes, averaging ~450 metres per hole, with a maximum planned depth of 700 metres. The Company anticipates providing further assay results, including for the remainder of AG-CG-PH2-002 and for AG-CG-PH2-003, as they are received and verified.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

All drill core samples referenced in this news release were prepared and analyzed at ALS Laboratories, an independent, internationally accredited laboratory, located in Hermosillo, Mexico and Vancouver, Canada. Sample preparation was completed using ALS preparation methods CRU-31 (crushing), SPL-31 (splitting), and PUL-31 (pulverizing), resulting in a nominal pulp with at least 85% passing a 75-micron sieve.

Multi-element analyses were completed using the ME-ICP61a method, a four-acid digestion (hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric, and hydrofluoric acids) followed by ICP-AES analysis, appropriate for the higher base-metal grades encountered in this interval. Gold was analyzed using the Au-AA23 method, consisting of a fire assay fusion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples returning silver results above the upper detection limit of the ME-ICP61a method were re-assayed using the Ag-OG62 over-limit method.

ALS Laboratories employs internal quality control procedures including the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals. The Company implemented an independent quality assurance and quality control program through the systematic insertion of blind certified reference materials and blank samples into the sample stream. Results from QA/QC samples were reviewed on receipt and found to be within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

João Rocha, the Qualified Person, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the results reported herein. Verification included review of drill collar locations, downhole survey data, sampling and chain-of-custody procedures, and analytical results, together with the QA/QC program described above. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Consulting Agreement

Additionally, the company announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), a company located in Bremen, Germany, providing online marketing services for mineral resources companies.

Plutus is wholly-owned by Marco Messina. Pursuant to the agreement, Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a term which commenced on September 7, 2026 and ending on March 6, 2027 (the "Term"). The services provided by Plutus will be consulting services relating to advertorial marketing, public relations strategies, and designing and implementing an investor awareness campaign focused on the European investment market. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a cash fee of 100,000 EUR, which may be increased by one or more increments during the Term to a maximum of 250,000 EUR, payable upon the provision of services upon mutual agreement. Plutus is an arm's length party to the Company. To the best of the Company's knowledge, neither Plutus nor any non-arm's length parties to Plutus own any securities of the Company and do not have any right to acquire any securities of the Company as at the date hereof.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

+1 (778) 907-2547

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the receipt and interpretation of outstanding assay results, the continuity and extension of mineralization along strike and at depth, the Company's exploration plans including the ongoing Phase II drilling program, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-copper-intersects-30.23-metres-grading-1.5-cueq-including-3.55-metres-1219909