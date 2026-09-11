

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Graco Inc. (GGG), an industrial machinery company, announced that Richard B. Lewis has been appointed as a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective December 3.



Lewis has served as President and CEO of Donaldson Company, Inc. since March 2026 and is also a board member. Previously, he was COO and held several senior leadership roles, including leading global operations and the Mobile Solutions and Life Sciences businesses. He holds degrees in industrial engineering and business administration.



In the after-hours on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $76.70, after closing Friday's trading at 0.96 percent higher.



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