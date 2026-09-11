Rio Grande Resources Engages Machai Capital for Investor Outreach

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (CSE:RGR)(OTCQB:RGRLF)(FSE:488)(WKN:A40Z5N) ("Rio Grande", "RIO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide the Company with digital marketing and investor outreach services.

Under the agreement, Machai will provide digital marketing services to the Company, including branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization and social media and email marketing. The agreement has an initial term of three (3) months, commencing on September 11, 2026. After the initial term, the agreement will automatically be renewed on a month-to-month basis and may be canceled with 5 days' notice without penalty. During the initial term of three (3) months, the Company has agreed to pay $100,000 on execution of the agreement.

Machai is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-pacific markets focused on the metals & mining, technology and special situations sectors. Machai is arm's-length to the Company. Machai beneficially owns 197,600 common shares of the Company. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com or at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave, Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada.

About Rio Grande Resources

Rio Grande Resources (CSE:RGR)(OTCQB:RGRLF) (FSE:488) is a burgeoning mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the high-grade gold and silver potential within its 3,000-acre drill-ready property in the Black Range of Sierra County, New Mexico. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes the 2 patented historic Ivanhoe & Emporia Claims, and Little Granite mines, all known for their past production of high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in mineral exploration and development, who are targeting large-scale precious metal discoveries within the property's well-documented low-sulfidation epithermal setting.

To view the company fact sheet and corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.riogranderesources.ca

Contact and Information:

Company

Jason Barnard, CEO and Director

(604) 767-6598

jason.barnard@riogranderesources.ca

Follow us or contact us on social media

X: @RioGrandeRGR

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rio-grande-resources-ltd/

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572800435230

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the drill readiness and potential for mineral discoveries at the Winston project. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates" or "intends," or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the identification of structural features or geophysical anomalies does not necessarily indicate the presence of economic mineralization, and there can be no assurance that the Company's geological interpretation or exploration objectives will result in a discovery. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, continuity of agreements with third parties, risks and uncertainties associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing, risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects, risks inherent in interpreting exploration results, fluctuations in mineral and commodity prices, risks that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing, risks associated with the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the fact that mineral deposits on adjacent or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties, other risks generally associated with the mining industry, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE: Rio Grande Resources

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rio-grande-resources-engages-machai-capital-for-investor-outreach-1219985