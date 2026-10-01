Rio Grande Resources Secures Historical North Star and Little Wonder Mines and Confirms Mineralization With Returned Samples of Up to 35.9 g/t Gold and 248 g/t Silver

The significance of Poverty Creek to Rio Grande is therefore not based solely on individual high-grade samples, but on the emerging scale and structural complexity of the mineralized system. Integration of the Company's 2025 and 2026 exploration data significantly refined its interpretation of the orientation, geometry and potential continuity of the mapped veins and provided increased confidence in the geological model being developed at Winston. Of particular interest to Rio Grande is the potential for mineralized structures identified at North Star and Little Wonder to extend beyond the historical workings. Combined with the strength and distribution of the Poverty Creek results, these observations provided a compelling exploration rationale for Rio Grande to secure the intervening and surrounding prospective ground.

The Company's current structural interpretation indicates that mineralized veins identified in the North Star-Little Wonder area may form part of a broader structural network extending from the Poverty Creek area to the south. With North Star and Little Wonder now incorporated into the Winston claim block, Rio Grande can systematically evaluate a larger portion of the interpreted mineralized system as it works to establish the extent, continuity and potential scale of mineralization at Winston. The interpreted connection between these areas has not yet been established and will require additional mapping, sampling and drilling to test.

Next Steps

The results indicate the potential for mineralization to extend beyond the historical workings at North Star and Little Wonder. Rio Grande's next phase of work in the newly acquired area will focus on additional geological and structural mapping and systematic sampling to refine the Company's understanding of the vein orientations, extent of mineralization and potential continuity toward the known mineralized structural trends in the Poverty Creek area. The North Star and Little Wonder historical workings, together with structural observations, vein orientations and sample locations collected during the May program, requiring a broader geological model for the Winston Project. In parallel, Rio Grande continues to advance toward its inaugural Phase 1 drill program at Winston. The expanded claim block provides the Company with additional ground for systematic exploration while it continues advancing its highest-priority targets toward drilling.

Equity Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 30,000 stock options (the "Options") and 30,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs"), collectively, (the "Awards"), to a director of the Company pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan. The grants were approved by the Board of Directors on September 30, 2026. The Awards are intended to align the interests of management, directors, employees and consultants with those of shareholders while supporting the Company's long-term growth strategy.

The Options are exercisable at $.33 subject to applicable the Canadian Securities Exchange and a have a term of five years. The Options and RSUs are subject to vesting provisions. All Awards are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day and all Awards are subject to the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC

Dahrouge personnel collected channel and rock-chip samples from exposed in situ veins and submitted them to ALS Laboratory in Tucson, Arizona. Channel samples, ranging from 0.45 m to 4.42 m, were collected perpendicular to vein strike and generally included left host rock, vein, and right host rock intervals. Where insufficient host rock was exposed, representative rock-chip samples were collected across the vein. Sample locations were photographed, tagged, and recorded by GPS.

Samples were analyzed by 33-element four-acid ICP-MS, with gold determined by fire assay ICP-AES. Blanks were inserted at approximately one per 10 samples and returned gold and silver values at or near detection limits. No certified reference materials or duplicates were included due to the reconnaissance nature of the program. ALS Tucson is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Flitton a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Flitton is independent of Rio Grande Resources. The Qualified Person has reviewed the sampling procedures, analytical methods and results disclosed herein and is satisfied that the information has been accurately presented. Verification included a review of field procedures, sample locations and consistency with historical records.

About Rio Grande Resources

Rio Grande Resources (CSE:RGR)(OTCQB:RGRLF) is a burgeoning mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the high-grade gold and silver potential within its ~3,500-acre drill-ready property in the Black Range of Sierra County, New Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes the 2 patented historical Ivanhoe & Emporia Claims, in addition to the Little Granite, North Star and Little Wonder Mines, all known for their past production of high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in mineral exploration and development, who are targeting large-scale precious metal discoveries within the property's well-documented low-sulfidation epithermal setting.

To view the company fact sheet and corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.riogranderesources.ca.

Contact and Information

Company

Jason Barnard, CEO and Director

(604) 767-6598

jason.barnard@riogranderesources.ca

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates" or "intends," or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the identification of structural features or geophysical anomalies does not necessarily indicate the presence of economic mineralization, and there can be no assurance that the Company's geological interpretation or exploration objectives will result in a discovery. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, continuity of agreements with third parties, risks and uncertainties associated with the environment and delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE: Rio Grande Resources