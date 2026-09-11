Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury and ultra luxury asset leasing in Canada, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending July 31, 2026.

Earnings Highlights for the third Quarter:

Net income for the quarter was $187,098 compared to net income of $93,077 in the comparative quarter in 2025.

Revenue increased to $7.03 million compared to $2.30 million in the comparative quarter, mainly driven by stronger vehicle sales activity.

Total finance lease portfolio remained strong at approximately $32 million, supported by stable portfolio quality and continued credit performance during the quarter.

Bank indebtedness was reduced to approximately $7.8 million, while securitization financing increased to approximately $15.4 million, providing continued funding flexibility for the Company.

Operational Highlights for the Quarter:

"Q3 was an encouraging quarter for us, largely fueled by increased ultraluxury vehicle sales activity," said Bryan Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Solution Financial. "At the same time, our leasing and financing operations continued to provide a solid foundation for the Company."

"What we prioritize is not just the volume of business, but also the quality of the business we add to our portfolio. Our finance lease portfolio stood at approximately $32 million at quarter-end, with no accounts more than 60 days past due. We are committed to being selective rather than simply expanding the portfolio for the sake of growth."

"We also managed our funding prudently. Our bank indebtedness was reduced to about $7.8 million, while our securitization financing increased to roughly $15.4 million. Having access to both financing facilities provides us with the flexibility to manage our cost of capital effectively and fund the right opportunities as they arise."

"It is important to note that results may fluctuate from quarter to quarter due to the timing and mix of vehicle transactions. Our focus is not on a single quarter's performance; rather, we aim to maintain portfolio quality, manage our capital carefully, and grow the business when conditions are favourable," Bryan concluded.

Outlook

As the Canadian luxury vehicle financing market evolves, the Company focuses on business owners, professionals, and near-prime clients seeking more flexible options to acquire, upgrade, and resell luxury vehicles than traditional financing offers. Management believes this segment aligns well with Solution Financial's expertise in vehicle leasing, valuation, and remarketing.

The Company plans to grow selectively, prioritizing credit quality, risk-adjusted returns, and vehicles with strong resale potential. It also explores opportunities to deploy capital into organic growth and strategic ventures that support the core leasing business and may boost long-term shareholder value.

Financial Results

Total revenues were $7,030,258 for the three months ending July 31, 2026, compared to $2,296,637 in the comparative quarter, representing an increase of $4,733,621 (206%). The increase was primarily attributable to several ultraluxury vehicle sales income arising from opportunistic remarketing opportunities.

Solution is reporting net income of $187,098 for the quarter ending July 31, 2026, compared to net income of $93,077 for the comparative period in 2025.

Adjusted net income, which is more reflective of actual cash earnings, for the quarter ending July 31, 2026, was $299,763(1) or $0.004 per share compared to $190,356 or $0.001 per share for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. Adjusted net income excludes the non-cash accretion expense related to right of use assets of $27,101, income tax provision of $61,000, amortization of $20,765 and accretion expense of $3,799.

Lease Portfolio

At July 31, 2026, Solution had 357 vehicles in its lease portfolio, a net decrease of 10 vehicles over the quarter to bring the total lease portfolio to $32.08 million.

At July 31, 2026 the average remaining lease term for the portfolio was 1.8 years, weighted by net book value for each vehicle. At July 31, 2026, Solutions' 357 leases were generating annualized gross rental and lease cash flows of approximately $7.3 million.

About Solution

Solution Financial commenced operations in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of luxury automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who prefer more flexible leasing options than those traditionally offered by banks and other lease providers. Typical customers include business owners, professionals and other prime and near-prime clients seeking greater flexibility to acquire, upgrade and resell luxury and ultraluxury vehicles than is typically available through traditional financing alternatives. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help source limited edition and difficult to acquire vehicles as well as providing white glove services to clients for insuring, maintaining, upgrading, and reselling their vehicles.

Note 1- Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

Solution provides all financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with IFRS, we are also providing with this press release, certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income. In calculating these non-IFRS financial measures, we have excluded certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of our ongoing operations or do not impact cash flows. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements made with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered a "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Solution's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, management and Solution's Board of Directors undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"

Bryan Pang

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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