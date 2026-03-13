Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury and ultra luxury asset leasing in Canada, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending January 31, 2026.

Earnings Highlights for the Quarter:

Net loss for the quarter was $17,843 compared to net income of $63,595 in the comparative quarter in 2025.

Revenue increased to $3,184,488 compared to $2,474,474 in the comparative quarter, representing a 29% increase year-over-year.

Total leasing portfolio decreased 1% to $32,330,468 during the quarter.

Adjusted net income(1) increased to $17,980 compared to an adjusted net loss of $8,197 in the comparative quarter.

Operational Highlights for the Quarter:

Vehicle sales revenue increased significantly during the quarter due to opportunistic remarketing opportunities within the Company's portfolio.

The Company finalized its new equity-unlock program aimed at luxury vehicle owners looking to access cash from their existing vehicles with promotions commencing in the second quarter.

"The first quarter of fiscal 2026 reflects continued discipline in our operating approach while navigating a slower luxury vehicle leasing environment," said Bryan Pang, CEO of Solution Financial Inc. "Revenue increased meaningfully year-over-year, driven primarily by opportunistic vehicle remarketing activity within our portfolio, while we maintained a cautious approach to new lease originations given current market conditions."

"Although the broader luxury automotive sector remains somewhat subdued due to higher interest rates and softer international student demand, we believe the structural changes we have made to the business over the past several years continue to strengthen our long-term positioning. Our ongoing transition toward finance-type leases with contractual residual guarantees, combined with our securitization financing platform, provides greater stability and improved capital efficiency for the Company as we continue to scale our portfolio."

"We also maintained strict cost discipline during the quarter, reducing marketing expenditures and commission costs while preserving our core dealership relationships and customer base. These measures helped reduce overall expenses and narrow our quarterly loss relative to the prior year."

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined portfolio growth, prudent credit underwriting, and operational efficiency. While the luxury vehicle leasing sector continues to experience cyclical headwinds, we believe Solution's specialized leasing model, strong dealer relationships, and access to flexible financing structures position us well to capitalize on opportunities as market conditions improve."

Financial Results

Total revenues were $3,184,488 for the three months ended January 31, 2026, compared to $2,474,474 in the comparative quarter, representing an increase of $710,014 (29%). The increase was primarily attributable to higher vehicle sales income arising from opportunistic remarketing activity within the Company's existing lease portfolio.

Solution is reporting a net loss of $17,843 for the quarter ending January 31, 2026, compared to a net loss of $63,595 for the comparative period in 2025.

Adjusted net income, which is more reflective of actual cash earnings, for the quarter ending January 31, 2026, was $17,980(1) or $0.000 compared to an adjusted net loss of $8,197 for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. Adjusted net income excludes the non-cash accretion expense related to right of use assets of $15,238, income tax recovery of $6,500, amortization of $26,517 and accretion expense of $568.

Lease Portfolio

At January 31, 2026, Solution had 376 vehicles in its lease portfolio, a net increase of 4 vehicles over the quarter to bring the total lease portfolio to $32.3 million.

At January 31, 2026 the average remaining lease term for the portfolio was 1.9 years, weighted by net book value for each vehicle. At January 31, 2026, Solutions' 372 leases were generating annualized gross rental and lease cash flows of approximately $7.7 million.

About Solution

Solution Financial commenced operations in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of luxury automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who prefer more flexible leasing options than those traditionally offered by banks and other lease providers. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students who tend to upgrade their vehicles more frequently than traditional lease agreements allow. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help source limited edition and difficult to acquire vehicles as well as providing white glove services to clients for insuring, maintaining, upgrading, and reselling their vehicles.

Note 1- Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

Solution provides all financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with IFRS, we are also providing with this press release, certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income. In calculating these non-IFRS financial measures, we have excluded certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of our ongoing operations or do not impact cash flows. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements made with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered a "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Solution's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, management and Solution's Board of Directors undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"

Bryan Pang

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



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Source: Solution Financial Inc.