Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) ("Solution" or the "Company") a provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in Canada, announces the results of its annual general meeting held on April 10, 2026 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour of all of the items of business put forth at the Meeting as set out below. A total of 40,001,142 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 47.34% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

Election of Directors

The following six (6) nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Number of Shares Percentage of Vote*

For Against Withheld/

Abstain Spoiled Non-Vote For Against Withheld/

Abstain Desmond Balakrishnan 40,000,121 0 1,021 0 0 100% 0% 0% John Gowans 40,001,140 0 2 0 0 100% 0% 0% Sean Hodgins 40,000,121 0 1,021 0 0 100% 0% 0% Kerry Meier 40,001,140 0 2 0 0 100% 0% 0% Bryan Pang 40,000,121 0 1,021 0 0 100% 0% 0% John Smyth 40,000,121 0 1,021 0 0 100% 0% 0%

*rounded to 2 decimal points

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2026.



Number of Shares Percentage of Vote

For Against Withheld/

Abstain Spoiled Non-Vote For Against Withheld/

Abstain Appointment of Auditors 40,001,142 0 0 0 0 100% 0% 0%

Approach to Executive Compensation

The approach to executive compensation was approved.



Number of Shares Percentage of Vote

For Against Withheld/

Abstain Spoiled Non-Vote For Against Withheld/

Abstain Approach to Executive Compensation 40,001,142 0 0 0 0 100% 0% 0%

About Solution

Solution Financial commenced operations in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of luxury automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who prefer more flexible leasing options than those traditionally offered by banks and other lease providers. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students who tend to upgrade their vehicles more frequently than traditional lease agreements allow. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help source limited edition and difficult to acquire vehicles as well as providing white glove services to clients for insuring, maintaining, upgrading, and reselling their vehicles.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"

Bryan Pang

President, CEO and Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Solution Financial Inc.