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WKN: 867900 | ISIN: US0311621009 | Ticker-Symbol: AMG
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 21:58
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323,70324,3519:04
324,50326,5011.09.
ACCESS Newswire
13.09.2026 22:02 Uhr
120 Leser
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Dunlop Sports Americas: Shane Lowry Claims Dominant Home Soil Victory at Amgen Irish Open

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2026 / Srixon staffer Shane Lowry delivered a commanding performance at the Amgen Irish Open, capturing his first victory of the 2026 season and the seventh DP World Tour title of his career with a dominant 11-stroke victory on home soil in Dublin, Ireland.

The victory marks Lowry's second Amgen Irish Open victory, his first coming 17 years prior in 2009 as an amateur. Lowry's dominant performance included a course-record 8-under-par 62 in the second round to surge into contention and never let up. He carried a four-shot advantage into Sunday's final round before pulling away from the field to secure the most decisive victory on the DPWT this season. He finished the tournament at 23-under-par.

Reflecting on the win, Lowry spoke about the significance of winning in front of his home fans after a challenging season.

"This year has been quite difficult on the course for me," said Lowry. "I've had a few chances to win and took some really tough times, but to come here and win is incredible. I can't believe I'm standing here and looking at that leaderboard. This has been the most spectacular week."

From his precise iron play to his trademark touch around the greens, Lowry had every part of his game working at the Amgen Irish Open. Throughout the tournament, he showcased the shot-making and scrambling ability that have become synonymous with his success, turning potential mistakes into momentum-building saves and capitalizing on scoring opportunities throughout the week. The result was a dominant performance on home soil and a victory that left little doubt about who was the best player in the field.

Adding to the significance of the victory, Lowry had the new Srixon Driver in play this week and immediately found success. Throughout the tournament, he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Total, showcasing complete control of his game from tee to green.

Here's a look at Lowry's winning setup:

  • New Srixon Driver 9.0°
  • Srixon ZXi5 Irons (4i, 5i)
  • Srixon ZXi7 Irons (6i-PW)
  • Cleveland Golf RTZ 2 (50° MID, 56° MID)
  • Cleveland Golf RTZ 60° LOW
  • Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Ball

The victory is expected to move Lowry to 17th in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings as he continues to build momentum heading into the closing stretch of the season.

To learn more about Lowry's winning clubs, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

###

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/shane-lowry-claims-dominant-home-soil-victory-at-amgen-irish-open-1220343

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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