Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2026) - On September 3, the "Read the Asia-Pacific · Discover Shenzhen" - 2026 APEC Reading Salon and Silk Road Cultural Market, co-presented by Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., and the Eyes of the GBA, opened at the North Zone of the Eyes of the GBA in Shenzhen. Integrating global specialties, intangible cultural heritage and innovative technological products, the event builds a wonderful platform for cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and foreign countries.





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In the Silk Road Cultural Market, a Pakistani journalist experienced and tasted Tang Guozi, a traditional Chinese pastry with a long history, at the market. He spoke highly of the classic Chinese delicacy, noting that it features moderate sweetness and an excellent taste. He praised Tang Guozi as an authentic traditional Chinese food that is not overly sweet but incredibly delicious.

Through the unique traditional snack, the foreign journalist gained a deeper understanding of the charm of Chinese traditional food culture. With delicious food as a bond, the event promotes cultural communication, vividly presenting the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture and continuing the friendly exchanges between China and Pakistan.

Organizers: Program Group of Silk Road Story of Guangdong Satellite TV, Guangdong Touch Media Technology Co., Ltd., The Eyes of the GBA.

Official Websites:

https://www.gdtv.cn/;

https://home.itouchtv.cn/h-col-104.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313950