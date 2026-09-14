Created and Published on Behalf of Zefiro Methane Corp. The world is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by various factors, which are particularly evident in the energy sector. As a result, the United States, in particular, faces an unprecedented infrastructure challenge. This is because massive growth in energy demand from data centres, industry, and e-mobility is increasing the need for new power generation, while millions of orphaned oil and gas wells must be environmentally remediated and secured. This is where ZEFIRO METHANE (Canada: ZEFI | WKN: A3DVHU | ISIN: CA98926D1069) is positioning itself with a business model that combines addressing environmental challenges with meeting infrastructure needs. Its subsidiary, Plants & Goodwin, not only plugs orphaned wells but also manages key steps in-house-from technical assessment and cementing to decommissioning and subsequent emissions monitoring. With new equipment, additional crews, expansion into what are now 13 US states, and a growing network of government and private clients, Zefiro's operational reach has significantly increased. The latest government-funded contract worth USD 11.5 million adds another multi-year revenue stream to the company's portfolio. At the same time, interest in the capital market is growing. Following GBC, ATB Cormark has now also analysed the stock and rated it "Outperform". While GBC has calculated a price target of CAD 2.12, Cormark initially sees CAD 1.00 and simultaneously points to additional value drivers through M&A and carbon credits. This makes Zefiro Methane an unusual small-cap story, where a real-world problem worth billions intersects with an operationally growing company. In recent days, the stock market appears to be taking note.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...