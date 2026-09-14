

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY.PK, ALNPF.PK, 9202.T), a Japanese airline group, Monday said that its international passengers rose 7.9 percent in the month of July, compared to the same month last year. The company also said that the domestic passenger traffic saw a slight decline of 1.4 percent.



During the month of July, ANA Holdings carried 786,403 international passengers, with the international passenger load factor reaching 82 percent. Available seat capacity increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year, while Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK rose by 6.6 percent.



On its domestic network, ANA carried 3.38 million passengers in July 2026. The domestic passenger load factor stood at 78.0 percent. Available seat capacity declined by 1.9 percent year-on-year, while domestic RPK decreased by 2.1 percent.



The company said that its cargo operations remained stable during the month. International cargo volume reached 57,904.7 tonnes, broadly in line with the previous year. Domestic cargo volume totaled 22,849.8 tonnes, up 1.5 percent from last year.



On the OTC Markets, ALNPY.PK ended Friday's trading at $4.0100, up 1.8 percent.



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