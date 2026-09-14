

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY.PK, ALNPF.PK, 9202.T), a major Japanese airline holding company, on Monday announced that its new cargo airline is to be named ANA Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd.



The airline will be established on April 1, 2027, through the integration of ANA Group's three cargo businesses, including ANA Cargo Inc., Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd., and NCA Japan Co., Ltd. The integration of these three companies into a single entity will boost the ANA Group's air cargo capabilities.



At its establishment on April 1, 2027, the airline will initially remain with the existing name, Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd. The corporate name change is scheduled for the second half of fiscal 2027 or later.



The company, however, is scheduled to operate with its new brand name, ANA Nippon Cargo, from April 1, 2027.



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