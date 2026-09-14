The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and additional contract signal a new phase of collaboration on market development in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region

SWISSto12 today announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) (TOKYO: 6503) to pursue joint opportunities on advanced payloads, radio frequency (RF) products, and market development in Japan and the APAC region.

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Masahiko Arai, Executive Officer and Group President, Defense Space Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, and Dr. Emile de Rijk, Chief Executive Officer, SWISSto12

Joint opportunities will leverage MELCO's extensive satellite system expertise and integration capabilities together with SWISSto12's proprietary 3D-printing designs and processes that form the foundation of its next-generation payloads-smaller, lighter, highly performant, yet built in materially shorter timeframes.

The MoU underscores growing market adoption of SWISSto12's HummingLink payload technology that leverages 3D-printing, with more than 2,000 products already in orbit enabling a wide range of customer missions.

In addition to this MoU, MELCO has awarded SWISSto12 a contract to provide advanced phased array antenna products for the GEO secure communications program of the Japanese Government.

Emile de Rijk, CEO, SWISSto12: "We are proud to partner strategically with MELCO and support the next-generation sovereign communications system of Japan. Demand in APAC is growing for innovative, advanced payloads and RF products across sovereign land, sea, air, and space applications and we are confident that together, we can scale our ability to meet it."

Masahiko Arai, Executive Officer and Group President, Defense Space Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: "SWISSto12's innovative technologies, including its 3D-printing-based component manufacturing technology and small geostationary satellite platform, hold tremendous potential. By combining these technologies with our expertise in the development and manufacturing of defense- and space-related systems, which we have cultivated over the years, we are confident that we can deliver unprecedented value to our customers. Through this collaboration, we will leverage the respective strengths of both companies to pursue new business opportunities in Japan and international markets, while working to deliver advanced and highly competitive defense and space solutions."

About SWISSto12 SA

SWISSto12 is a leading enabler of the new space economy, leveraging patented manufacturing and design technologies, such as 3D-printing, to manufacture advanced, disruptive payloads and products. These can be hosted on any platform, for any mission, in any orbit-either on a third-party satellite or on HummingSat, its proprietary compact, geostationary platform. SWISSto12, founded in 2011, is currently delivering payloads for several LEO constellations and multiple HummingSat GEO platforms for global operators. The company reached US$140 million in revenue in 2025, has over US$500 million in contracted orders, and has delivered 110% CAGR since 2022. For more information, please visit: https://www.swissto12.ch

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