Newcap Holding: Continued positive performance in funds managed by NCI Advisory

Investor News no - 1 / 2026
14 September 2026
Continued positive performance in funds managed by NCI Advisory
NewCap Holding A/S seeks to enhance the level of information provided about the Group and the investment performance of the funds managed by its subsidiary, NCI Advisory A/S.
NCI Advisory A/S manages the alternative investment funds Nordic Corporate Investments A/S and NCI Credit Opportunity Fund A/S. As of 31 August 2026, the two funds had generated year-to-date net returns on their respective equity of 11.18% and 5.75%, respectively.
The returns relate to the equity of the two funds managed by NCI Advisory A/S and not to NewCap Holding A/S' own capital.
Management is pleased with the continued positive development in the investment performance delivered to the funds and their investors.
Yours sincerely / Regards
NewCap Holding A/S
For further information, please contact:
Jørgen Beuchert
Telephone: +45 4199 8250
E-mail: info@newcap.dk
Peter Steen Christensen
Telephone: +45 2370 5885
Email: info@newcap.dk