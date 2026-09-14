Newcap Holding: Continued positive performance in funds managed by NCI Advisory

Investor News no - 1 / 2026

14 September 2026

Continued positive performance in funds managed by NCI Advisory

NewCap Holding A/S seeks to enhance the level of information provided about the Group and the investment performance of the funds managed by its subsidiary, NCI Advisory A/S.

NCI Advisory A/S manages the alternative investment funds Nordic Corporate Investments A/S and NCI Credit Opportunity Fund A/S. As of 31 August 2026, the two funds had generated year-to-date net returns on their respective equity of 11.18% and 5.75%, respectively.

The returns relate to the equity of the two funds managed by NCI Advisory A/S and not to NewCap Holding A/S' own capital.

Management is pleased with the continued positive development in the investment performance delivered to the funds and their investors.

Yours sincerely / Regards

NewCap Holding A/S

For further information, please contact:

Jørgen Beuchert

Telephone: +45 4199 8250

E-mail: info@newcap.dk

Peter Steen Christensen

Telephone: +45 2370 5885

Email: info@newcap.dk