Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41Z2D | ISIN: DK0064983373 | Ticker-Symbol: 25N0
Frankfurt
14.09.26 | 08:09
71,50 Euro
-1,38 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWCAP HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWCAP HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 08:15 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newcap Holding: Continued positive performance in funds managed by NCI Advisory

Investor News no - 1 / 2026

14 September 2026

Continued positive performance in funds managed by NCI Advisory

NewCap Holding A/S seeks to enhance the level of information provided about the Group and the investment performance of the funds managed by its subsidiary, NCI Advisory A/S.

NCI Advisory A/S manages the alternative investment funds Nordic Corporate Investments A/S and NCI Credit Opportunity Fund A/S. As of 31 August 2026, the two funds had generated year-to-date net returns on their respective equity of 11.18% and 5.75%, respectively.

The returns relate to the equity of the two funds managed by NCI Advisory A/S and not to NewCap Holding A/S' own capital.

Management is pleased with the continued positive development in the investment performance delivered to the funds and their investors.

Yours sincerely / Regards

NewCap Holding A/S

For further information, please contact:

Jørgen Beuchert
Telephone: +45 4199 8250
E-mail: info@newcap.dk

Peter Steen Christensen
Telephone: +45 2370 5885
Email: info@newcap.dk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.